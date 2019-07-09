WASHINGTON — The life of a backup catcher in the major leagues can be a challenge, with a starting gig coming just once a week or so.
That is the case for Lancaster native Cam Gallagher, 26, who made the Opening Day roster this spring for the second time with the Kansas City Royals.
“You don’t have too much control of when you are playing,” said Gallagher, standing in front of his locker before Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals. “You have to be prepared. You never know; you have to be prepared for anything.”
Last year he played in eight of the first 20 games for the Royals with regular catcher Salvador Perez on the disabled list.
But this season Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, is the backup to catcher Martin Maldonado, whose caught stealing rate of 37.3% going into Saturday was tied with Yadier Molina for the best in the majors since 2012.
Gallagher played in 32 of the first 91 games this season, including a start Saturday against the Nationals.
“Obviously, everyone wants to play a little more,” said Gallagher, who broke into the majors with the Royals with 13 games in 2017. “It is just the way it is. My role is to come in and catch a good game. You don’t get your reps and timing down (as much). That is not an excuse. You have to be able to handle it.”
On days when he is not starting, Gallagher will watch the first few innings from the Royals bench. He will then head down to the Kansas City bullpen in the middle of the game and start warming up pitchers as needed.
“That is the most game-like situation I can get in,” he said. “I just try to get as many game-like reps as possible.”
Gallagher came up through the Royals system and was a Class A Carolina League all-star in 2014 while playing in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Cam Gallagher is somebody that can really receive,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore told www.kansascity.com in spring training. “We feel highly confident with his ability back there to receive and call a game.”
Gallagher certainly had a challenging task Saturday with the starting in a game that began at 4:05 p.m. with a temperature of 86 degrees ane a high heat index.
The starting spot came after a long night Friday, when the Royals won 7-4 in 11 innings in a game that took four hours, 40 minutes.
Gallagher grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the top of the 11th in that game and then learned from manager Ned Yost he would likely start the next day.
The assignment was made more difficult because three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer started on the mound for the Nationals. Scherzer was National League pitcher of the month for June when he went 6-0 with an ERA of 1.00.
Gallagher entered the game hitting .195 with one homer and seven RBIs. In his first trip to the plate, he smoked a line single to right, and finished 1 for 3 in a game the Royals lost 6-0.
After going 0 for 1 in a pinch-hitting role Sunday, he is hitting .198 with one homer and seven RBIs.
Gallagher’s parents, grandparents and friends from high school were at Nationals Park on Saturday and he expected about 20 or 30 family and friends to be at the game Sunday in the last game before the All-Star break.
Gallagher has two RBI bunt hits this year, becoming the first Royals catcher to have at least two RBI bunt hits in his career. He became the first catcher in the majors since 2003 to have two such bunts in the same season.
Last year, Gallagher played in 22 games and hit .206 with the Royals, but spent most of the time with Triple-A Omaha, where he played in 77 games.
“This is my first full year of being a backup. It is still the same game,” Gallagher said. “In my mind, I am preparing to play that day. I will study the pitcher. If I am not (playing), I will be ready when my name is called.”
The Royals, who won the World Series in 2015, are in another rebuilding effort and have a 30-61 record.
“This is how we do things. Some teams go out and spend,” Gallagher said. “We come up through the minor leagues. Some of these guys I have been playing with for eight years. The familiarity with all of these guys is pretty good.”
He was drafted in the second round by the Royals in 2011 and signed by scout Jim Farr, a long-time Virginia resident who was a former college coach at Maryland.
The Royals front office also has several ties to the Mid-Atlantic area.
Moore, who is from Kansas, played college baseball at George Mason. So did vice president/assistant general manager J.J. Picollo and Lonnie Goldberg, the assistant general manager for scouting. Another assistant general manager, Scott Sharp, is from Sykesville, Maryland, and played in college at George Washington.
“This is one of the best organizations,” said Gallagher, who is single and lives in downtown Kansas City. “We care about winning. But they care about you as a father, husband, son and brother. They are raising good men. They put a lot of emphasis on that.”