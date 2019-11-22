A lot of Phillies fans are focused — rightly so — on what free agents the team signs this offseason.
To boost the starting rotation, will they Cole Hamels? Gerit Cole? Stephen Strasburg? Zack Wheeler? Jake Odorizzi? Madison Bumgarner?
Will they pursue an upgrade at third base, where Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson and Mike Moustakis are among those available?
Also vitally important to the franchise’s future, however, is re-signing All-Star and Gold Glove-winning catcher J.T. Realmuto.
He is set to become a free agent after the 2020 season and the Phils are making it a priority to work out an extension with Realmuto before the next spring training.
The former Florida Marlin, 29, has expressed an interest in remaining a Phillie, but that doesn’t mean he’ll automatically sign. It does open the door for the Phils, at least.
The signing of Yasmani Grandal by the White Sox for four years and $73 million gives the parameters of what the Phils must do to retain Realmuto.
Grandal was far and away the top free agent catcher on the market and enjoyed an outstanding year for the Brewers, setting career highs in homers (28) and RBIs (77) and earning his second All-Star Game appearance.
He is widely considered the No. 2 catcher in baseball, with Realmuto at No. 1.
So I’m guessing the Phillies are probably going to have pay Realmuto (who’s been underpaid for years) in the neighborhood of $20 million annually.
I believe they’re prepared to do that, but if a deal can’t be completed and Realmuto leaves after the 2020 season, that would be a big blow.
The whole premise of trading for Realmuto was to re-sign him before he reached free agency. That’s why the Phils gave up their best pitching prospect, Sixto Sanchez, who was previously untouchable in any trade.
They didn’t make the deal for just two years of Realmuto. So the Phillies need to get this done.
