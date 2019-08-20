Major League Baseball players will be wearing jerseys with nicknames on their back for every series Aug. 23-25. This year is the third season Players' Weekend will feature unis with nicknames.
Teams will sport monochromatic black or white uniforms and, in addition to the nicknames, players will add color with customized spikes, catcher's equipment, wristbands and other gear.
Here are some of the nicknames fans will see on players' jerseys this weekend.
Here's a list from MLB.com will the nicknames for the players on each team and a link to where the jerseys can be purchased.
Among Phillies' nicknames will be Bryce Harper ("HARP"), Rhys Hoskins ("BIG FELLA"), Scott Kingery (JETPAX") and Andrew Knapp ("KNAPP TIME")
Reds' first baseman Joey Votto will have "WHO" on his jersey, a nod to the Abbott and Costello "Who's on First?" routine.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani's jersey will read "SHOWTIME."
Here's what the Players with Lancaster County ties will wear:
-- Blue Jays' Tim Mayza ("MAYZ") and Derek Fisher ("FISHER")
-- Royals' Cam Gallagher ("GALLY").
-- Padres' Travis Jankowski was recently recalled from Triple-A after an injury rehab and his nickname was not yet announced.