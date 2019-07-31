The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night, but the outcome of the game was not the big story. The Pirates and Reds engaged in a nasty ninth-inning, bench-clearing brawl, as reported by the Associated Press.
The brawl began when Reds pitcher Amir Garrett sprinted toward the Pirates bench and began throwing punches at the Pittsburgh players who met him just outside the their dugout.
Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, who had just been traded to Cleveland but for some reason was still in the game, was also in the middle of the fracas.
Reds manager David Bell also joined the melee even though he had been ejected earlier in the game.
It was the second time this season the Pirates and Reds have been involved in a brawl.
Earlier in this year, the Pirates were annoyed because they thought the Reds' Derek Dietrich stood at home plate too long while admiring his home run.
Tuesday night, the Reds got upset because Pirates right-hander Keona Kela threw a pitch near Dietrich's head apparently in retaliation.
Reds pitcher Jared Hughes was ejected after he hit Starling Marte with the first pitch of the ninth inning. Hughes was replaced by Garrett.
Here's video of the fight.
Brawl in Cincinnati:— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2019
For the 2nd time this year, Yasiel Puig is in the middle of a Reds-Pirates altercation.
This happened just moments after it was announced that Puig was traded to Cleveland on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7j4zhoFODC
And here's Reds manager David Bell after the game, accusing the Pirates of tolerating throwing at batters' heads.
Reds manager David Bell discusses the Pirates-Reds brawl.— DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) July 31, 2019
Highly recommended viewing.
📹 via @FOXSportsOH pic.twitter.com/vTVEVhIqsU