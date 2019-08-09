Sometimes I’ll be watching the Phillies game on TV and think, for example, “They must be the worst team in baseball in getting runners home from third with less than two out.”
Then, out of curiosity, I’ll look it up the statistic and discover that, in fact, they really aren’t as bad as I assumed they were.
Well, when it comes to driving in runners in scoring position this season, they really are as bad as the eye test tells us they are.
Atrocious is a pretty accurate word for it, actually.
The club has been trending in the wrong direction offensively since the beginning of June (around the time of Andrew McCutchen’s ACL injury, it turns out) but has been beyond terrible with RISP in the second half of the season.
The overall numbers right now are embarrassingly awful.
Going into the last three games of the series in San Francisco, the Phillies are dead last in Major League Baseball with 20 home runs — 20! — with runners in scoring position and 28th in slugging percentage at .390.
For a team that runs Rhys Hoskins (in a lengthy funk of his own) and Bryce Harper out there every day, this is inexcusable — and confounding. The run-producing struggles of catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is amazing defensively and will probalby win a Gold Glove, have not helped.
In comparison, the injury-ravaged New York Yankees are first in slugging at .524 and have slammed 53 homers — best in the majors — with RISP.
This is a big reason why the Phils seem incapable of going on a big winning streak, or have a stretch where they score 35 runs in a three-game series because their offense ignites: They flat-out aren’t hitting with men on base and haven’t been for a while.
They’re getting plenty of opportunities, for the most part; they’re just not cashing in.
It’s an increasingly frustrating situation for us fans who came into 2019 with high expectations.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.