I know the Phillies are still in the wild card race, but why does it feel to me like they’re just treading water while the Mets, Nationals and Cardinals are revving it up?
A big reason for that, I think, is the state of the Phils’ starting rotation. It just looks so much worse than what other teams throw out there.
New York has Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergard and Marcus Stroman, while Washington boasts Max Scherzer (now back from injury), Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.
Even the Mets’ and Nationals’ fourth and fifth starters give them a chance to win.
The Phillies? Their rotation consists of Aaron Nola, Jason Vargas, Vince Velasquez, Drew Smyly and Zach Eflin.
That Vargas — who was until recently the Mets’ fifth starter — is probably the second best guy on that list tells you all you need.
Eflin has been terrible for a while now and is only in the rotation because Jake Arrieta (who didn’t pitch all that well himself) needed elbow surgery, while Smyly is back to pitching the way he did when he was released by the Rangers earlier this year. And Velasquez continues to be a five-inning pitcher (he runs into trouble the third time through the opponents’ batting order).
There’s no help available in Triple A, as prospect Damon Jones hit a wall after a fast rise through the farm system.
If the Phillies really wanted to be bold, they could call up Spencer Howard from Double A, where he’s done very well.
But it’s highly doubtful that’ll happen. Howard is the club’s top pitching prospect, and if they don’t believe he’s ready, they won’t rush him.
So with the Phils’ starting rotation going forward, what we see is what we get. Manager Gabe Kapler is probably going to have to overuse his bullpen to try to keep games from getting out of hand if his starters run into early inning trouble.
It’s not much of a formula for success, but does Kapler really have another option?
