In the days before the news hit that the Phillies were going to sign Zack Wheeler, I was warming up to the idea.
I knew that Gerit Cole — considered the top free agent starter, just ahead of Stephen Strasburg — wasn’t going to end up with the Phils, so I was fine with Wheeler as a kind of really nice consolation prize.
His peripheral numbers are very good, and I love that Wheeler throws hard. Not many of the Phillies’ pitchers do.
He possesses the arsenal to be an ace, but I’ll he happy if he stays healthy and posts an ERA around 3.50 as a No. 2 to Aaron Nola, who should have a bounceback season.
So after swinging and missing last offseason on left-hander Patrick Corbin — who signed with the Nationals and now gets to wear a World Series ring — the team got its man.
The difference is, I don’t think the front office felt as much urgency with Corbin, because they believed (mistakenly, as it turned out) that Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin would make strides.
Instead, the Phillies’ starting pitching was way below expectations and a main reason the club finished .500 for the season.
But as the Philadelphia Inquirer’s David Murphy pointed out, the Phils did overpay for Wheeler, given his track record, yet it was an investment they had to make.
Five years, $118 million is a lot for a 29-year-old pitcher who’s never thrown 200 innings and has just 44 major league wins.
However, when the in-house route doesn’t work for pitching, you’re left with trades and free agency.
And with free agency, you’re competing against other teams, driving up the price. Apparently, the Phils’ offer wasn’t even the most lucrative one for Wheeler — the White Sox were said to offer more. However, Wheeler’s fiancee is from New Jersey, which was a point in Philadephia’s favor.
Whatever brought him to Philly, I just hope this works out a lot better for the club than the Jake Arrieta signing has so far.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.