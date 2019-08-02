The Phillies were never going to win MLB analysts’ kudos for their deadline deals because they didn’t grab higher profile guys.
They didn’t go big (Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Houston Astros) or go heavily to improve one area (the Atlanta Braves’ acquiring Detroit Tigers’ closer Shane Greene and other relievers).
But those are teams 99.9% guaranteed to make the postseason and rightly view themselves as contenders. After having signed free agent lefty starter Dallas Keuchel in June, the Braves’ only real weakness was the bullpen, so they targeted that like a laser beam at the deadline.
The Phillies, on the other hand, are hoping to end up with one of the two National League wild card berths and needed to shore up pretty much everything. And they sought to do that without sacrificing their handful of top prospects.
Beginning with the trade for Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners, the Phils’ front office has been adding parts (mostly castoffs) from other organizations, culminating in the July 31 deal for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson.
I would love for the Phillies to make the playoffs, but I’m fine with these low-cost, low-risk moves. The signing of Drew Smyly, who had been released by the Milwaukee Brewers, is already paying dividends.
I’m realistic enough to understand that the club has little chance of catching Atlanta this season; the Braves are just too good, especially the way they hit.
And I’m not under any illusion the Phils would end up in the World Series should they clinch a wild card. However, getting to the postseason is still an accomplishment, and who knows what would happen once you got there?
So I’m glad the Phillies were buyers this year at the deadline rather than sellers, even if they were cautious and risk-averse about it.
Given their many holes, this strategy made sense.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.