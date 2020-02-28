As spring training opened, the newest lists of top 100 prospects started coming out. I’m always interested to see whether any Phillies farmhands are included and where.
There were no surprises in Keith Law’s list, because I fully expected starting pitcher Spencer Howard and third baseman Alec Bohm to at least be in the first 50. But I was glad to see that Law is very high on Howard, ranking him at No. 22 overall.
Interestingly, that’s 27 spots higher than Sixto Sanchez, the cornerstone prospect the Phils sent to the Marlins in the deal to acquire catcher all-star J.T. Realmuto.
The ascendancy of Howard, a 2017 second-round draft choice from Cal Poly, was said to be a reason the team was willing to part with Sanchez, previously rumored to be untouchable.
As I write this, Howard has yet to make his spring debut, but Bohm — No. 38 on Law’s list — is already impressing. If his defensive position were a little clearer (there’s a question if Bohm will remain at third), he would’ve certainly ranked higher.
That’s because he can flat out hit.
The Phillies’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Wichita State, Bohm raked at three minor league levels last season, ending up at Double A Reading. What I love is that he hits for average and power (not Aaron Judge power, but 25-plus homers) without striking out a whole lot. That combination is pretty unusual among minor leaguers.
In his first 10 at-bats this spring, Bohm had five hits, three RBis and zero Ks.
I assume he’ll start the year at Triple A Lehigh Valley. If it appears he’s ready for the majors after a few months, I wonder what the Phils will do. I believe the current plan to begin the season is for Jean Segura to play third and for Scott Kingery to play second, his natural position.
Do they call up Bohm and send Segura to the bench? Do they move Segura to second and make Kingery (who can also play center field) a utility guy?
I guess they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.
