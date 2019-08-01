Giants, Phillies players help corral wind-blown tarp

Members of the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies join the grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park to help put the tarp on the field several hours before a scheduled baseball game in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A sudden burst of wind sent the tarp flapping, and players rushed in to help weigh it down.

 Rob Maaddi

High winds made it difficult for the Citizens Bank Park grounds crew to control the tarp on Wednesday afternoon. So players from both the Phillies and the Giants stepped in to help get the tarp in place prior to their game.

Giants reliever Sam Dyson helps with the tarp just minutes before he's traded to the Minnesota Twins.

