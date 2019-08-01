High winds made it difficult for the Citizens Bank Park grounds crew to control the tarp on Wednesday afternoon. So players from both the Phillies and the Giants stepped in to help get the tarp in place prior to their game.

At around 3:30pm with storms looming, both Phillies and Giants players came to the rescue of the grounds crew, helping secure the wind-blown tarp. pic.twitter.com/uEjpMo4JKT — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) August 1, 2019

Giants reliever Sam Dyson helps with the tarp just minutes before he's traded to the Minnesota Twins.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.