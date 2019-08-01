High winds made it difficult for the Citizens Bank Park grounds crew to control the tarp on Wednesday afternoon. So players from both the Phillies and the Giants stepped in to help get the tarp in place prior to their game.
At around 3:30pm with storms looming, both Phillies and Giants players came to the rescue of the grounds crew, helping secure the wind-blown tarp. pic.twitter.com/uEjpMo4JKT— Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) August 1, 2019
Giants reliever Sam Dyson helps with the tarp just minutes before he's traded to the Minnesota Twins.
How is Sam Dyson spending the last minutes before the deadline? By helping the Phillies grounds crew control the tarp 😂 pic.twitter.com/B0MrhR4Y6Y— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 31, 2019