Tonight's Phillies-Giants game features a matchup of aces. Phils right-hander Aaron Nola will face Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner. But fans interested in the contest will not be able to watch the game on the normal television channels.
The game, which begins at 9:45 p.m., will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube. To view the game, go to youtube.com/MLB on your phone, tablet, laptop, computer or smart TV.
The game is the fifth of 13 this season that fans will only be able to watch on YouTube. Earlier this season a Phillies-Dodgers game was broadcast on YouTube.
The game can be heard on the Phillies radio network, which includes WONN 92.5-FM and 92.7-FM in the Lancaster area.