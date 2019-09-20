For a while, there was a commercial airing that showed the Brewers’ Christian Yelich and the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in the batting cage slugging it out for National League MVP.
I don’t recall what the ad was for but I haven’t seen it recently, probably because Yelich is out for the season with an injury.
But often when I saw it, I thought of the two other players who could’ve been substituted: Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and Washington’s Anthony Rendon.
I still think Bellinger will likely end up with the award. However, a persuasive case could be made for Freeman or Rendon, and I’m not sure they’re getting the kudos they deserve.
As a opposing fan who’s seen them regularly, I’ve watched that duo eviscerate the Phils on a regular basis. Freeman and Rendon have done this to other teams, too — quite frequently — which is why their 2019 numbers are so gaudy.
The Braves’ longtime first baseman, Freeman, 30, has been an outstanding player for years but is enjoying a career season with 119 RBIs, 38 homers, 112 runs scored and a .956 OPS (on base plus slugging) in his first 153 games.
He’s not alone, of course; Atlanta’s lineup includes two young stars in Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., but Freeman is the foundation.
Meanwhile, down in Washington, Rendon is batting .330 in 137 games with 34 home runs, 119 RBIs, 113 runs scored and a 1.036 OPS. Just imagine those numbers if he hadn’t been on the injured list earlier in the season.
Rendon, 29, is also in the final year of his contract, so he will be a huge get in the free agent market if he doesn’t re-sign with the Nationals.
The Phils’ top prospect, Alec Bohm, is currently a third baseman, so I’m assuming the club won’t pursue Rendon. If that’s the case, I’d love for some team outside the NL East to make him an offer he can’t refuse so the Phillies don’t have to face him so often. A lot of Braves and Mets fans probably feel that way, too.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.