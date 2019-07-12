I don’t think we should look for the Phillies to make a major splash as the trade deadline approaches.
Just about every playoff contender wants to acquire pitching, whether in the rotation or the bullpen, so the asking price for anyone decent will be high. Plus, I’m not sure there will many available arms among starting hurlers — which the Phils need — because not a lot of clubs will be sellers. Too many teams are in the postseason hunt.
As guys return from injury, the Phillies should be reasonably OK in the bullpen. But when it comes to the rotation, after Aaron Nola there’s a big, giant question mark.
Jake Arrieta and Nick Pivetta especially have been major disappointments, and both are capable of pitching better. You have to wonder, though, if Arrieta is on the downside of his career and if Pivetta is a just a guy who will never reach his enormous potential.
I would love to see General Manager Matt Klentak find a way to grab an under-the-radar starter for a modest package (the way he acquired Jay Bruce). I assume the chances of that happening, however, are zilch, given the great demand and short supply of pitching.
One thing to keep an eye on:
The Phils just promoted a prospect named Damon Jones to Triple A in the minors, He started the season at Single A Clearwater, so this is three stops already in one seaon with plenty of games yet to play.
The 24-year-old 6-5 lefthander, drafted in the 18th round out of Washington State two years ago, has been dominant so far in 2019, with 119 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings and a 1.34 ERA in 15 games started.
Before the season began, Adonis Medina and Spencer Howard were the organization’s two best pitching prospects. They’re still held in high esteem, but Medina has been inconsistent at Double A and Howard was injured until recently.
Don’t be surprised if Jones — should he do well at Lehigh Valley — gets a call to the majors before too long.
