I did a quick, unscientific survey (including my dad and some Phils fan co-workers) and found that the hiring of Joe Girardi to be the Phillies’ new manager is a home run in their book.
Or at least a ground rule double.
I’m definitely onboard with it. Among the names circulating as possible choices for the Philadelphia job (Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter), Girardi was my top name, too.
The other two own tremendous track records, but I wanted someone who had a World Series ring to his credit as a skipper, and Girardi does. Phillies fans know all about it: His Yankees beat the Fightins’ in the 2009 Series, despite the heroics of Cliff Lee.
Now we’ll see what hitting and pitching coaches Girardi brings along with him, which is a big deal, too.
The Phils’ current bench coach, Rob Thomson, worked with Girardi when both were on the Yankees’ staff. Will Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild be on his way to Philly next?
Girardi also will be piloting a team that should look quite different than the one that ended the 2019 season. After selecting the right coaches, the Phillies’ front office must address major holes in the rotation and bullpen and figure out who plays — and where — in its starting lineup. For example: Does Cesar Hernandez return, or is Scott Kingery now the everyday second baseman? Will Adam Haseley be given a chance to play regularly center fielder, where he was a standout?
This offseason might even be more consequential than the last one, which brought us Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto.
And beyond any trades or free-agent signings, prized prospects Alec Bohm (third base) and Spencer Howard (starting pitcher) are expected to make their debuts with the Phils.
As for Girardi, he was the fan favorite to get the job as manager, largely because of that World Series ring.
Now we’ll see if the fans’ choice was also the best choice.
