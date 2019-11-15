A few weeks ago, after the Phillies fired Gabe Kapler as manager and he was starting to get interviews with other teams, some on social media got a kick out of the fan base’s two-sided reaction.
After many had called for Kapler to be canned following the Phils’ extremely disappointing 81-81 season, some were now suddenly worried he would become the new Terry Francona.
For those of you old not enough to remember, Francona managed the Phils from 1997-99, prior to Larry Bowa.
The club was hardly a contender, finishing below .500 all three years. The roster included some good players — Bobby Abreu, Mike Lieberthal, Scott Rolen, Randy Wolf and Scott Schilling, for example — but also guys like Matt Beech, Mike Grace, Wendell Magee and Ruben Amaro Jr. (yes, that Ruben Amaro Jr.).
Later on, a wiser, more experienced Francona was hired by Boston and led the Red Sox to two World Series championships. Now he helms the Cleveland Indians, who have become perennial contenders.
So, will Kapler achieve in San Francisco the success that eluded him in Philadelphia? He’ll certainly have enormous shoes to fill. His predecessor, Bruce Bochy, managed three championship clubs with the Giants (2010, 2012, 2014) and will undoubtedly end up in the Hall of Fame.
Bringing in Kapler as his replacement is even less popular with Giants’ fans than hiring Kapler was with Phils fans. He will also be dealing with an aging San Francisco roster in a division the Dodgers have won seven years in a row. Los Angeles doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, either, as its farm system keeps producing all-stars.
At the same time, Kapler is probably better prepared now than he was prior to the 2018 season, his first with the Phillies, and he won’t repeat certain mistakes.
I wish him well in this second managerial gig — except, of course, when the Giants play the Phils.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.