If you turned the Phillies-Dodgers debacle off early last night (the Phils lost 16-2), you missed something not seen before in baseball.
In the eighth inning, LA's Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer off Phils reliever Yacksel Rios. It was the fourth home run of the game for LA and it gave the Dodgers a 12-1 lead.
Rios hit the next batter, Justin Turner, with a breaking pitch and was immediately ejected by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.
Rios, Phils catcher J.T. Realmuto and manager Gabe Kapler all argued that the plunking was accidental. What made the situation unique was Turner also agreed that Rios did not intentionally hit him and also came to the pitcher's defense.
Here's video of the pitch, ejection, the argument and Turner smiling about the situation as he walks to first base.
Even Justin Turner argues in defense of the pitcher here after being hit. What a joke of an umpire. Suspend his dumbass for the next month#Dodgers #Phillies pic.twitter.com/RaIKlKmRVE— gary (@gporter812) July 16, 2019