Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings, left, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. Phillies relief pitcher Yacksel Rios was ejected by Eddings for hitting Turner with a pitch. Los Angeles won 16-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)