Dodgers Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings, left, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. Phillies relief pitcher Yacksel Rios was ejected by Eddings for hitting Turner with a pitch. Los Angeles won 16-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

If you turned the Phillies-Dodgers debacle off early last night (the Phils lost 16-2), you missed something not seen before in baseball.

In the eighth inning, LA's Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer off Phils reliever Yacksel Rios. It was the fourth home run of the game for LA and it gave the Dodgers a 12-1 lead.

Rios hit the next batter, Justin Turner, with a breaking pitch and was immediately ejected by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.

Rios, Phils catcher J.T. Realmuto and manager Gabe Kapler all argued that the plunking was accidental. What made the situation unique was Turner also agreed that Rios did not intentionally hit him and also came to the pitcher's defense.

Here's video of the pitch, ejection, the argument and Turner smiling about the situation as he walks to first base.