Derek Fisher hit his first home run as a member of the Toronto Blue jays Wednesday night. In the top of the sixth, the outfielder, who is a Cedar Crest grad, hit an 0-2 pitch off Tampa Bay lefty Joel McKay over the wall in left field.
It was Fisher's second homer in the majors this season and his first since being traded from the Houston Astros to the Blue Jays on July 31.
Fisher spent most of the season before the trade at Round Rock, the Astros Triple-A team.
The homer gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead and Toronto went on to win the game 4-3, as reported by the Associated Press.
Here's video of the home run.
GONE FISHING 🎣— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2019
Congrats to @DeFish21 on his first Blue Jays homer! pic.twitter.com/rwTnXJ3HQZ