If July is here, then it’s time for Major League Baseball to showcase its finest talent — or at least its most popular players — for a prime-time audience.
That means it’s also time for certain experts to point out those who weren’t chosen for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. And no matter who does the choosing, it says here that deserving talent will be left out.
Mike Sarbaugh can’t fix that — at least not without an edict from the commissioner’s office. But the Donegal High grad who coaches third base for the Cleveland Indians has a well-trained eye for talent. He honed that vision in nine years as a minor league manager, while his teams won five league titles and he claimed four manager of the year awards.
So when asked here to identify some future all-stars, Sarbaugh was happy to respond as follows (please note that several of his choices will be in Cleveland Tuesday night, though only one as a starter).
He speaks more highly of no one than Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman, who was named to the AL team as a reserve.
“Defensively, he’s unbelievable,’’ Sarbaugh said. “He’s got a plus arm, plus power, he runs the bases well. He’s out in Oakland, so I don’t think you hear about him a lot. But this guy’s really good.’’
Next is another infielder, Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, son of the former Dodgers outfielder. “He can hit for power and he can fly,’’ Sarbaugh said of Mondesi, who jumped all the way from Class A to Kansas City in time to pinch run in the 2015 World Series.
Sarbaugh couldn’t agree more with NL fans who voted Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. into their starting outfield. “As a third-base coach, you’ve got to be aware of where he is in the outfield, because his arm is really good,’’ Sarbaugh said. “He’s one of those guys, you’ve got to make sure you know where he is at all times.’’
Among pitchers, he’s very impressed by White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, who was tapped by AL manager Alex Cora. “He’s changed his arm action and he’s leading the AL in wins (11),’’ Sarbaugh noted.
Back in the outfield, Sarbaugh sees at least two reasons why his team is trailing the Twins — namely, Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. “(Rosario) kind of reminds you of Jose Cruz with the Astros in the ’80s,’’ Sarbaugh said. “He can hit a ball (that’s) over his head or at his feet. … Good ballplayer.’’
As for Buxton, who struggled with injuries last year, “He can do it all. … He hasn’t really put it truly together yet, but he’s got a lot of talent. … He makes you nervous, that’s for sure.’’
Since Sarbaugh and the Indians are looking up at Minnesota, their threeyear domination of the AL Central is in serious jeopardy. Still, their recent past suggests it’s too soon to write them off. They’re coming off a 17-9 month of June, their best this season, and they’ve had great second-half runs the last two years, including their 25-4 romp through September 2017.
“It just took a little bit of time for us to … I don’t know if the right word is find our identity,’’ he said. “But especially after some of the guys we lost from last year, we took a little bit of time to figure out what type of club we’re going to be.’’
Also, it’s worth noting that they’ll come into the break having played 15 of their last 21 games on the road. Seems there’s an opportunity cost to hosting the Midsummer Classic. But Sarbaugh says they’ll roll with it.