Maybe this is a good thing, but I’m not as hyper excited as I was last year for the baseball season to arrive (the Phillies’ signing of Bryce Harper was a big reason for that). That’s because I’m wary of having high expectations only to see them dashed. I’m still very much looking forward to pitchers and catchers arriving, though, and am cautiously confident about the Phils’ 2020 chances.
There are a couple of main reasons for that.
First, I think the team’s infield of J.T. Realmuto, a hopefully revived Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorious, Jean Segura and Scott Kingery is a good one. The defense up the middle with Realmuto at catcher, Gregorious at shortstop, Segura or Kingery at second and Adam Haseley in center field should be top notch. Several of these infielders — if not all of them — are also capable of all-star caliber offensive years. Starting Kingery at third may not be ideal, but at least he’s played there, and Segura could thrive at second base after moving over from short.
Second, I really like the coaching changes the franchise has made. Of the names that were being considered, Joe Girardi was my first choice as manager, and I was thrilled he was brought on board. I’m also optimistic about the influence the new hitting and pitching coaches, Joe Dillon and Bryan Price, will have on the players.
Dillon comes from the World Series champion Washington Nationals, where he was a highly regarded assistant hitting coach. You can’t argue with his track record.
And pitching coach Price, a former Cincinnati Reds skipper, is well thought of, too.
NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury wrote that Price earns rave reviews from players and colleagues. Former Phils’ shortstop and manager Larry Bowa coached with Price for a time in Seattle. Now a front-office adviser with the Phillies, Bowa told Salisbury: “He’s not a know-it-all, but he knows what he’s doing.”
Sounds good to me. Anything would be better than last year’s pitching fiasco.
