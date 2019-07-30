Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza recorded his first victory of the season Monday night.
Mayza, a Millersville University grad, pitched a scoreless inning in the Jays 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals, as reported by the Associated Press. He allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout to even his record at 1-1.
Mayza has allowed runs in just 11 of the 48 games he's appeared in this season.
Tim Mayza's game-by-game stats from ESPN.com
In 39 innings, he's compiled an ERA of 4.15, struck out 45, walked 18 and recorded a WHIP of 1.26.