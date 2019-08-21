The Toronto Blue Jays had little to cheer about Tuesday night. Clayton Kershaw passed Sandy Koufax for the most wins in Dodgers history as L.A. crushed the Jays 16-3, as reported by the Associated Press.
One bright spot for the Jays was Derek Fisher hitting his fifth home run of the season. The outfielder, who is a Cedar Crest grad, hit a 3-1 pitch from Kershaw over the wall in right-center to lead off the top of the third.
The homer game the Blue Jays short-lived 2-0 lead.
Here's video of the blast.
FISHER, FROM LONG RANGE...BANG!@DeFish21 | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/HKG1W2339v— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 21, 2019
Fisher, who was traded from Houston to Toronto on July 31, has hit four homers in his last 11 games.