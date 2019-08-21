Rangers Blue Jays Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Derek Fisher reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 in Toronto.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Nathan Denette

The Toronto Blue Jays had little to cheer about Tuesday night. Clayton Kershaw passed Sandy Koufax for the most wins in Dodgers history as L.A. crushed the Jays 16-3, as reported by the Associated Press.

One bright spot for the Jays was Derek Fisher hitting his fifth home run of the season. The outfielder, who is a Cedar Crest grad, hit a 3-1 pitch from Kershaw over the wall in right-center to lead off the top of the third.

The homer game the Blue Jays short-lived 2-0 lead.

Here's video of the blast.

Fisher, who was traded from Houston to Toronto on July 31, has hit four homers in his last 11 games.

