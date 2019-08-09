Derek Fisher homered in his second straight game Thursday night. The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder, who is a Cedar Crest grad, homered to right off of New York Yankees starter Domingo German.
The home run, which led off the bottom of the fifth, started a four-run inning for the Jays. Despite the outburst, Toronto lost to the Yankees 12-6, as reported by the Associated Press.
Wednesday, Fisher hit his first home run as a Blue Jay at Tampa Bay.
Thursday's home run was Fisher's third of the season and his first in Toronto since he was traded to the Jays from Houston on July 31.
Here's video of the homer.
Welcome home, @DeFish21! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ovuLBTO0F4— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2019