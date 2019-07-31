Cedar Crest graduate Derek Fisher has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 25-year-old outfielder was dealt by the Houston Astros for starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez, reliever Joe Biagini and minor league outfield prospect Cal Stevenson at the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Wednesday afternoon.
Fisher played in 112 games over parts of three seasons in Houston, compiling a .201 batting average, a .282 on base percentage and a .367 slugging percentage.
He won the World Series with the Astros in 2017. In Game 5 of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fisher scored the winning-run as a pinch runner in the 10th inning of the 3-2 victory.
Fisher posted a picture of the celebration following Game 5 on Instagram with the caption "Houston. I love you," after learning of the trade.
View this post on Instagram
Fisher last played in the majors in June, being called up at the end of May and then optioned to Houston's Triple-A squad on June 13. The move to Toronto may afford the 25-year-old more playing time.
"We've targeted Derek Fisher for some time, he's come up in a number of discussions. We tried to get him and haven't been able to get him and what we did was a creative way with trading,” Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said in a post-deadline conference call with the media. “He couldn't fit better with our young core right now, with that amount of control and the handedness, the speed, the ability to play center, the success he's had in the minor leagues. Everything about his track record suggests he's a great fit for us."
Watch Atkins talk more about Fisher and the trade with Canada's TSN below.
Fisher, who led Cedar Crest to the 2010 District Three title, was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB draft. Instead, he chose to attend the University of Virginia, where the Cavaliers finished second in the 2014 College World Series.
That year, the Astros selected Fisher in the first round of the draft, with the 37th overall pick.
Fisher made his MLB debut with the squad on June 14, 2017, starting in left field as the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 13-2. He went 2-for-3 at Houston's Minute Maid Park, hitting his first career home run in the sixth inning.