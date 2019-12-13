I was kind of disappointed to read that the Zack Wheeler and Didi Gregorius signings were likely going to be the only major ones for the Phillies this offseason.
The addition of Wheeler to the starting rotation should certainly help, but once you get past him and Aaron Nola, there’s a pretty big dropoff. Jake Arrieta, who’s been largely so-so after signing a three-year deal with the Phils before the 2018 season, is coming off an injury. Zach Eflin, who is either really good or really bad when he pitches, is OK as a fourth starter, but I’m really not interested in seeing Nick Pivetta or Vince Velasquez out there in the first inning again.
I have to hope the new pitching coach, Bryan Price, can make a noticeable difference in how these guys perform. He does come highly recommended, at least.
There’s also the wild card of Spencer Howard, the Phillies’ top pitching prospect, who should make his debut this coming season.
As for the lineup, I like signing Gregorius for one year; he’s a good shortstop, even if his bat doesn’t return to where it was a few years ago, and this let’s the Phils move Jean Segura to second base. I assume Scott Kingery will play third until the team calls up top hitting prospect Alec Bohm.
Also, I was glad to see General Manager Matt Klentak say that Adam Haseley will be the everyday center fielder. He was superb defensively in the games he played last season and made some strides offensively in September. Haseley adjusted well to batting eighth and he’ll likely occupy that spot on the lineup in 2020.
An outfield of Haseley, Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen should be elite defensively. The infield defense with Gregorius at short should be better, too.
With a new manager and new coaches, the Phillies are banking on getting players already here to perform to their capabilities, rather than making major additions and subtractions.
We’ll just have to wait and see if it works.
