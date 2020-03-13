With sports on hold (an absolutely necessary move) in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been doing some reflecting on my nearly five decades as a fan.

I just read a great profile, by The Athletic’s Joe Posnanski, of Mike Schmidt, who comes in tied for 20th in that publication’s top 100 Major League Baseball players of all time.

That’s a remarkable ranking when you think about it, and I feel lucky to have been around to see Schmidt’s entire career as a Phil.

Of course, there was discussion of fans’ booing of Schmidt, which I never really understood. Don’t get me wrong, I will defend Philly sports fans from dumb attacks (i.e., the whole “they booed Santa Claus” thing, which I discussed in a column), but sometimes we fans are our own worst enemies.

Many of us didn’t adequately appreciate Schmidt’s greatness at the time, which I guess is understandable because that often requires hindsight.

I also loved the backstory of how Schmidt became a Phillie. Posnanski said that longtime scout Tony Lucadello had his eye on Schmidt — who was undrafted out of high school before becoming a big star at Ohio University — and told the Phils they could get him in the second round of the 1971 amateur draft because nobody knew about him.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The team listened, taking Schmidt in round two — just after the Kansas City Royals selected a California high school kid named George Brett.

The Philles’ first round choice? Pitcher Roy Thomas, who eventually was sent to the Chicago White Sox in the 1975 Jim Kaat trade.

Schmidt was in the major leagues within two years. After struggling as a rookie in 1973, batting .196 in 132 games, he was an all-star the following year, hitting .282 with 36 home runs and 116 RBIs.

And two seasons after that, Schmidt earned the first of his 10 Gold Gloves at third base. Only Brooks Robinson (16) has more.

So that No. 20 all-time ranking is well-earned.

Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.