It had been an odd week for the Lititz Oddfellows, who opened their their quest to return to the LNP Tournament Midget final by recording two outs in Tuesday's quarterfinal against Solanco Gray before the rain came down and the game was suspended.

Finishing the game Wednesday, the Oddfellows erased one-run deficits in the sixth and seventh innings before an obstruction call awarded them the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

Thursday, they took a more direct path to victory.

With a seven-run surge in the second inning, Lititz pulled ahead of Hempfield Black and carried it to a 13-8 win at Clipper Magazine Stadium, securing a spot in their fifth straight Midget championship game and a bout against Manheim Township in a title tilt set for 7 p.m. at the stadium.

"We know we have a pretty good, deep offensive team," said Bill Weismandel, Lititz's coach. "Once one guy gets going and another guy gets rolling, the whole team feels it. We know what we're capable of doing at the plate."

Collin Beech drove in runs early and often for the Oddfellows (15-2-1), going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. He cranked a 1-0 offering from Hempfield's Jayden Ruby over the chain-link fence in right-center field to stretch the Oddfellows' lead to 12-2 in the top of the third inning.

"It was the perfect pitch to hit," Beech said, "and I just swung. The bat did what it should do, and I just hit it as hard as I could."

Beech had also driven in a run in the game-breaking second inning that saw Lititz send 11 batters to the plate and score seven runs on six hits, including Ethan Christi's two-run single that punctuated the flurry.

"Their players are such incredible hitters," said Jeremy Morrison, Hempfield's coach. "They really make you work for outs. They start with 21 outs, and unfortunately in the second inning, we might've given them one or two extras. When you combine that with maybe a walk or a hit batter, it certainly didn't help."

Hempfield (13-5) chipped away at the deficit, scoring four in their half of the fourth inning, including two on a two-run double from Ruby, and adding two runs in the sixth.

"I'm certainly proud of our guys for the resiliency," Morrison said. "They had a great opportunity to respond or to fold, and I couldn't have asked for a better response from them."

After Lititz added a run in the sixth, Hempfield loaded the bases again in the seventh before Cole Houser's shot landed in Christi's glove on the warning track in right field for the final out.

"Hempfield's never going to give up," Weismandel said. "They're so well coached and have such great character on their team, and they did what we knew they would do, which was just to keep competing."