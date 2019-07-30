A short, but heavy, bout of rain forced the suspension of Tuesday’s LNP Midget Tournament quarterfinal between Solanco Gray and the Lititz Oddfellows. The game is scheduled to resume today at 5:15 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Wednesday’s winner advances to the tournament’s semifinal round, rescheduled for Thursday, to face Hempfield, which earned a 3-2 victory over Donegal in the first game of Tuesday’s rain-shortened doubleheader.
Manheim Township and Lancaster are slated to face off in the first of two semifinal games Thursday.
Lititz pitcher Matt Williams retired the first two Solanco hitters he faced in the top of the first inning Tuesday. With Mike May batting and a steady rain falling, umpires cleared the field. After about 40 minutes, officials decided to suspend play.
