For the first time since 2010, Hempfield Black owns the LNP 17U Tournament baseball title.

With a 9-1 victory over the No. 7 seeded Ephrata Lions on Thursday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium, Hempfield claimed its sixth overall tournament championship.

In the 13 years since its last title, Hempfield finished as the tournament’s runner-up on three occasions, most recently in 2021.

Now, it’s finally back on top.

“It’s a great accomplishment for these kids and this team,” Hempfield head coach Jeremy Morrison said. “They represent Hempfield really well.”

A downpour over Lancaster County a few hours prior to the championship game delayed its start by about an hour.

But once things got started, Hempfield began taking advantage of Ephrata’s mistakes; by the end of the night, it had scored nine runs on just four hits.

“They were opportunistic tonight,” Morrison said.

That theme began in the bottom of the first.

A hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases for the Black, and Jacob Manuel grounded out to second to bring in a run.

Ephrata starter Dillon Shortuse escaped the early jam from there, though.

Hempfield’s slick defense was on display in the top of the second, as starting pitcher Cameron Emerson ignited a 1-6-3 double play.

Black tallied a second run in the third inning. Shortuse made a pickoff attempt to third base that sailed out-of-play, automatically awarding Hempfield’s Dylan Jackson home plate.

More than a few players from both teams may be waking up with bruises in the morning, as Ephrata and Hempfield combined for eight batters hit by a pitch.

In the bottom of the fifth, one of those hit batsmen came back to bite the Lions, as Hempfield exploded for five runs.

Jackson Rubin took a pitch to the back from Mikey Nixon, putting two runners on for Hempfield as it led 2-0.

Connor Maisano then sent a single down the third-base line to make it 3-0, and Josh Daubert hit a sacrifice fly to score Rubin.

By the end of the fifth, Hempfield held a commanding 7-0 lead, taking advantage of a few more of Ephrata’s defensive mistakes.

The Lions tacked on one run in the sixth, and Hempfield matched it with two.

Emerson ended the night in the top of the seventh by getting Shortuse to ground out to third, completing an impressive performance on the mound.

The pitcher tossed a four-hit complete game in the championship win.

“He was gutsy,” Morrison said of Emerson. “He’s such a team-first guy.”

With the loss, Ephrata, which is coached by Richard Bromirski, finishes as the tournament’s runner-up for the first time; the Lions’ only other championship appearance was in 2009, when they won it all.

“Ephrata is an unbelievable program. They’re so talented, they’re so well-coached,” Morrison said.

Hempfield’s road to the title included two impressive victories: in Round One, it completed a comeback over Conestoga Valley with a six-run seventh inning, and in the semifinals, it defeated the three-time-defending-champion Lititz Oddfellows, 2-0.

This year’s July action, and Hempfield’s triumph, certainly proved one thing: once you’re in the LNP Tournament, anything can happen.

Hempfield, the No. 5 seed, caused one of four first-round upsets — the bottom four seeds emerged from the initial portion of the bracket.

Through aggressive play all week, Hempfield came out on top of an unpredictable bracket.

With the conclusion of the LNP Tournament, the youth baseball season in Lancaster County is over.

Over the varying age groups, four tournament champions were crowned in July: Mountville (10U), Manheim (12U), Lampeter-Strasburg (14U) and now, Hempfield (17U).

Until next spring and summer, those four youth baseball programs can celebrate long, hard-fought seasons that paid off.

Ending as victors of the LNP Tournament, they’ve etched their names into the Lancaster baseball history books and made some memories along the way.