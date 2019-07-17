The Mountville bats had been shut down and shut out through three innings against Ephrata starter Tanner McCracken Wednesday, but they erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth, took a 2-1 lead in the fifth and broke out with an explosive four-run sixth inning to help pace the Angels to a 6-1 LNP Tournament Junior Midget win on a damp and steamy night at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.
Collin Richardson delivered the breakout blow for Mountville (18-4), banging a three-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field that chased McCracken and doubled the Angels' offensive output. Three batters earlier, Logan Harrelson had started the rally by lifting a solo shot over the right-field wall. It doubled what had been a one-run lead before the inning.
McCracken had faced the Mountville offense's minimum through three innings, allowing two baserunners and picking off both. He helped Ephrata (20-10) take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, drawing a leadoff walk against Mountville starter Hunter Williams and later scoring on a wild pitch with Dillon Shortuse at the plate.
Mountville erased the lead when Pete Fiore led off the fourth inning with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on a balk and scored on a Harrelson safety squeeze.
Aiden Rodenberger delivered the Angels' go-ahead RBI in the fifth inning, lacing a line drive into right field to plate Ethan Green and help Mountville seize momentum.
With the lead, the Mountville defense locked down the victory, putting out two Ephrata baserunners in the top of the sixth. Levi Hackman struck out the side in the top of the seventh to advance the Angels to Thursday's winners-bracket game against Lititz VFW (5:30 p.m., Kunkle Field) with a berth in the finals on the line. Ephrata faces the Manheim Lions in the back end of Thursday's scheduled doubleheader.