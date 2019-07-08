Dylan Jackson called it a Mountville rally.
Anyone who has seen the Mountville Indians play baseball, any time in the last three decades, knows exactly what he meant.
After striking out with the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning, Jackson more than made up for that indiscretion, homering twice and driving in four runs in Mountville’s victory over the Donegal Indians in the Midget-Midget opener of the 74th LNP Tournament, Monday night at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field.
His first round tripper tied the game at two apiece in the third inning. After taking an intentional walk in the defending champion’s five-run fourth inning – the aforesaid Mountville rally - he connected again an inning later, blowing the game open.
As he stepped to the plate in the third he recalled thinking, “I need to redeem myself”, Jackson said.
Mission accomplished as he drilled an 0-1 pitch well over left field. “I just got all of it. I knew it was gone as soon as I hit it.”
With Mountville (31-11-1) up 7-2 in the fifth, and a runner on, he knocked the first pitch he saw out to left cnter.
“The second one, the funny thing was (before stepping in) coach Bob (Sauders) told me to hit it out. While I was running the bases he said I finally listened for once.”
Jackson wasn’t the only one listening to the dean of county 12u coaches as Josh Toole ripped the game-winning hit in the fourth inning. Up 3-1 in the count, his two-run single to left plated Ben Troyer and Ty George. “Coach said to put it in play” Toole shared, “I just tried to put a good swing on it and it was a good one.”
It was a sweet pickup for Toole who started the game on the mound for Mountville, but came out after injuring himself during second-inning warmups.
Donegal starter Jaden Fels opened the game walking the first three batters he faced. He then struck out the next three, including Jackson, to escape danger. He would not survive the fourth inning.
Donegal (14-7-1) struck first, scoring two in the top of the third on RBI singles by Josh Brown and Landon Sexton.
Mountville won with defense as well as offense as winning pitcher Liam Ahern picked off two base runners. Catcher Ty George threw out two runners attempting to steal. They also turned two line drive double plays, first baseman Drew Walker unassisted on Evan Niehaus’ shot and in the second inning pitcher Brandon King teaming with shortstop Ben Troyer in the sixth on Fels’ liner back to the mound.