The 74th LNP Midget Baseball tournament rounds the clubhouse turn and heads into the home stretch this week as the Midget (17u) Division gets underway.
Single elimination play begins Monday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium as the Penn Manor Comets meet Manheim Township in the first game of a quarterfinal doubleheader, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Lancaster and Cocalico pair up in the second game, beginning approximately 20 minutes following the conclusion of Comets-Township.
The quarterfinal round concludes Tuesday, back at the Clipp, as Hempfield Black and Donegal face off at 5:15. Solanco Grey and the Lititz Oddfellows tangle in the nightcap.
The semifinals are Wednesday, with Monday’s winners squaring off at 5:15 and Tuesday’s winners matching up in the second game.
The championship game is set for Thursday, August 1st at 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at the first round pairings.
No. 8 seed Penn Manor Comets (7-10) v. No. 1 seed Manheim Township (14-2)
RETURNING PLAYERS: Connor Vucovich — who has committed to Bucknell — is joined by Luke Wenger, Jake Schaefer, Evan Clark, Ryan Jones, Colin Fitzgerald, Kyle Musser, Drew Sassaman, Dylan King and Caden Brubaker, all of whom played at this level last year.
In addition, Fisher Druck, Michael Heckman, Ryan Flury, JT Weaver and Jack Armstrong move up from the junior-midgets.
This group, as a whole, is responsible for winning four LNP titles, across the M-M and J-M divisions, in the last five years.
Catcher Aaron Gale is the only player returning for the Comets, with seven players promoted from the Community (now American) League and four moving up from 14u.
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Township defeated the Comets 13-5.
RECORD AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT FIELD: Township went 9-1, splitting the series with Lititz 8-6, 1-5. The Comets were 2-8.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Township won the Lanco National North with a league best record. Penn Manor was fifth in the National South and defeated Manheim VFW 2-0 to play its way into the field of eight.
2018 TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Penn Manor lost to Manheim in quarterfinals, 1-0. Township did not qualify.
LNP TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Township midgets are back in the field after a five year hiatus and area programs have won seven LNP titles, the last coming in 2007.
Manor Township area programs have won three titles, the last by Manor Ridge in 1988.
No. 5 seed Cocalico (9-7) v. No. 4 seed Lancaster (9-7)
RETURNING PLAYERS: Tristan Current, Tyrus Current, Brad Steiert, Hunter Keller, Ian Martin, Colby Zimmerman and Gerald DeBalko return for Cocalico.
Luke Angstadt, Alex Hostetter, Josh Hostetter, Nick Spangler, Brycen Flinton, Alex Kowalski, Trystan Moore, Alex Welker, Joey Current, Dalton Schoener and Andrew Peters move up from a squad that advanced to the J-M semifinals last year.
James Silfies, Alex Polito and Darrion Ngumo are back for Lancaster, with Alex Ruiz, Dinzey Feliz, Orion Frailey and Yanmanuel Gutierrez up from the 14u.
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Lancaster, 16-0.
RECORD AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT FIELD: Both teams went 5-5.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Lancaster was runner-up to Hempfield in the National South. Cocalico placed third in the North.
2018 TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Lancaster lost in the quarterfinals to the Oddfellows, 4-2. Cocalico did not qualify.
LNP TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Cocalico area programs have won twice, both by Denver, the last coming in 1990. Cocalico lost to Lititz in the 2015 final.
Lancaster teams have a rich history of 12 championships, but haven’t won since Lancaster Township’s 1989 title. That was also Lancaster’s last time in the finals, although the Tornado got to the semis in 2017.
No. 6 seed Donegal (8-8-1) v. No. 3 seed Hempfield Black (12-4)
RETURNING PLAYERS: Zach Leid, Noah Karichner, Xavier Cannon, Will Small, Drew Bechtold and Brandon Buckius return for Donegal, joined by Colin Eckinger.
Jayden Ruby, Cole Houser, Christian LaBarbera and Luke Fiore return from last year’s edition of Black.
Andrew Blough, Conner Bitts, Wyatt Hershey, Daniel Petka, Gage Graupensberger, Timothy King, Kyle Jackson and Tanner Pobursky move up from the Hempfield Knights squad that competed in the Community League.
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Hempfield edged Donegal, 1-0.
RECORD AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT FIELD: Hempfield was 6-4. Donegal 2-7-1.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Champion of the South Division, Hempfield finished six points ahead of Lancaster. Donegal was fourth in the North and out-slugged Conestoga Valley 9-8 in a play-in to make the field.
2018 TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Hempfield lost in the semifinals to eventual champion SWS, 6-0. Donegal did not qualify.
LNP TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Hempfield area squads have seven titles to its credit, the last in 2010 and was last in the finals, back-to-back, in 2013-14.
Donegal district teams have won four championships, the last in 2004.
No. 7 seed Solanco Gray (7-9) v. No. 2 seed Lititz Oddfellows (13-2-1)
RETURNING PLAYERS: Mike May, Luke Brown, Seth Harnish and Grady Unger return for Solanco.
Led by veteran pitching aces Jackson Davies and Collin Beech, the Oddfellows also return Kaden Hunt, John Seibert, Zach Shertzer, Ethan Christie and Evan Rohrbach.
Aaron Hess, Brady Cossette, Daulton Shreiner, Matt Seibert, Jaren Miller, David Wooley and Reagan Kline move up from a 14u group that tasted success at the 12u level, winning one title in two finals appearances.
HEAD-TO-HEAD: The Oddfellows bested Solanco 6-4.
RECORD AGAINST THE TOURNAMENT FIELD: Lititz went 7-2-1, the tie coming against Donegal (3-3). Solanco was 3-7.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Oddfellows were second to Township in the North, a 2-0 loss to Hempfield on the final day of the season costing them the division.
Solanco won seven of its last nine to claim third in the South.
2018 TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Lititz fell in the finals to SWS, 5-0. Solanco lost to Hempfield in the quarterfinals, 6-4.
LNP TOURNAMENT HISTORY: Solanco squads have won three titles, the last in 1996, in the middle of a three-year run of finals appearances. They lost in the 2005 finals.
The Oddfellows have won six titles overall. They’ve appeared in eight of the last ten finals — including the last four — winning five times.