You couldn’t keep John Seibert off base.
Or off home plate.
The Warwick rising senior catcher banged out four hits in five at-bats and scored each time he was on base.
The last of the four times he touched home signaled a particularly bizarre walk-off victory, as the Lititz Oddfellows defeated Solanco Grey in the quarterfinals of the 74th LNP Tournament Midget bracket, 7-6 in eight innings.
The victory vaults the Oddfellows (14-2-1) into Thursday night’s semifinals, where they will face Hempfield Black in the second game of a scheduled doubleheader at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 20 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, between Manheim Township and Lancaster.
Facing reliever Tyler Burger, the third Solanco pitcher, with two out and nobody on in the eighth inning, Seibert singled through shortstop and into left field.
Evan Rohrbach followed, singling into left and Seibert used his plus speed to go first-to-third.
Rounding second, he and shortstop Grady Unger tangled ever so briefly as Unger turned for the relay throw from left.
Obstruction was called as Seibert pulled into third and, after the umpire crew consulted each other, Seibert was awarded home, ending the ballgame.
“I’m a big kid, but I can run,” said Seibert, who, on Tuesday, committed to continue his career collegiately at Millersville University. “I was thinking third off the bat.
“The kid got in my way, and luckily we got home.”
Any thought to going first-home?
“Not necessarily,” he said, “(but) I should’ve rounded third a lot easier.”
“It was a tough way to go,” Solanco coach Tom Fish said. “Tough way to lose on that call, but what are you going to do.”
It was a game of ebbs and flows, from Oddfellows third baseman Zach Shertzer jacking the third pitch he saw from Grady Unger off the picnic area canopy in right field, to Seibert’s walk-off.
Lititz followed Shertzer’s homer by loading the bases, adding a second run on Matt Seibert’s sacrifice fly.
Solanco (7-10) reached starter Matt Williams for five runs — four earned — in a third-inning bat-around, giving reliever Mike May a cushion to work with.
A cushion Lititz deflated on Collin Beech’s RBI hit and Williams RBI groundout in the bottom of the third.
Down 5-4, Williams and reliever Daulton Steiner kept Solanco at bay into the seventh while the offense tied the game on an unearned run.
Steiner hit pinch hitter Nate Harnish leading off the Solanco seventh and Ronnie Fulton re-entered, taking second on a sacrifice.
With two out, May came to the plate and the Oddfellows called time to talk about it.
“Our third baseman, Zach Shertzer, said to just walk him,” Seibert said, “but coach wanted to go at him, low and away.
“We missed it, threw it right down the middle.”
May did not miss it, doubling into the corner scoring Fulton, and the Oddfellows were on the precipice of elimination.
Then they weren’t.
Seibert led off the bottom off the seventh with a hit, Rohrbach singled and Beech walked, loading the bases with nobody out.
With the infield up, Williams plated Seibert with a fly ball to left, and Solanco walked Matt Seibert intentionally to set up the force at home, with the infield up once more.
May ran the count to Ethan Christi to 3-2 before winning a 10-pitch battle with a strikeout, then got a fly ball to end the threat.
“He spent every ounce of energy he had to get out of the seventh,” Fish said. “I couldn’t send him back out in the eighth.
“Look, we (started) 0-7,” Fish continued. “We kind of were on house money being here. We had a fun night; (I’m) glad we played a good, competitive game.”