Last year's LNP Midget Tournament began with a somber note and a moment of silence to support Josiah Snyder, Penn Manor's leadoff hitter and third baseman, who had was critically injured when his car slid off the road and hit a telephone pole last July.
Monday's tournament opener featured a triumphant opening note, as Snyder, a recent high school graduate delivered a ceremonial first pitch — a strike to former teammate Ryan Glenn — to a resounding ovation.
"It's a neat experience," said Snyder, who graduated from the Coalition of Homeschoolers Across Lancaster County in May, "to be able to be out there with them and show them that their support did make a difference."
Josiah Snyder, a former Penn Manor player who missed last year's @LNPTournament after suffering serious injuries in a car accident, threw out the first pitch of this year's tournament. pic.twitter.com/OIEJ7Ho6Pe— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) July 29, 2019
Snyder said he plans to take a gap year to weigh his future options. He's filled his time since graduation by working on a farm, spending time and playing spikeball with friends, and taking a 10-day missions trip to Guyana. Aside from intermittent fatigue and occasional lapses in memory, the active Snyder
"With everything that's happened," he said, "I'm where I want to be, and farther."
Baseball has helped with the process.
"The support that I got from baseball and the community that surrounded us was amazing," Snyder said. "Opposing teams and rival teams supported us tremendously. It felt like everyone came together to support me and my family. That meant a lot."