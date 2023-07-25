The chaos continues.

The LNP Tournament 17U’s first round is over — and with it, the top four seeds have already been eliminated.

After No. 6 Cedar Crest took down No. 3 Garden Spot in Game 1 of a Tuesday doubleheader to advance to the tournament semifinals, the No. 5 seed, Hempfield, beat Conestoga Valley 8-3 in Game 2.

Just the bottom four seeds (Hempfield, Cedar Crest, Ephrata and Lititz) remain to fight for the title.

Ryan Jackson was the starting pitcher for Hempfield on Tuesday, and in the top of the first, he gave himself a lead to work with. His single to left-center scored Logan Dougherty, giving his team an early 1-0 lead.

The Hempfield pitcher kept his momentum from the plate going on the mound, where he retired the first seven batters he faced.

Playing in just its third LNP Tournament since 2000, CV gave the ball to Owen Fisher to start the game. Fisher settled in a bit after he allowed the first-inning run, but with a runner on third base in the third, he balked, making it 2-0.

After three scoreless innings, Jackson gave up his first run — and hit — of the night in the bottom of the fourth. Leading off the inning, CV first baseman Evan Wilson belted a solo home run onto Clipper Magazine Stadium’s right-field tent.

It was the first longball of the 2023 17U tournament and it sliced Hempfield’s lead in half.

The CV offense broke through in the sixth to take a lead that wouldn’t last very long.

Jackson Esbenshade knotted the game at two with an RBI-single to score Wilson and Garrett Daniels brought in another run to give CV a 3-2 lead going into the final inning.

But with some strategic, aggressive baseball, Hempfield came crawling right back in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

The first of six Hempfield runs in the inning came home after a CV throwing error on a bunt from Derek Katch on the infield grass. Dougherty then scored on a wild pitch to take the lead.

The runs kept on coming as Katch stole home for Hempfield’s fifth run and another came home on a balk.

Alex Willig, who had led off the inning, topped a dominant offensive inning with a two-run single to left field, making it 8-3.

Hempfield closed it out in the bottom of the seventh to secure a spot in the final four.

So far, Penn Manor, Neffsville, Garden Spot and Conestoga Valley have been eliminated from the tournament.

The LNP Tournament continues tonight when the eighth-seeded Lititz Oddfellows take on Hempfield at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Ephrata Lions against Cedar Crest.

Tonight winners will meet in the championship game Thursday night.