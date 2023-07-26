There will be a new champion of the 17U division of the LNP Tournament. Who that will be remains a mystery, for at least another few hours.

Hempfield Black (9-4-1) dethroned the three-time champion Lititz Oddfellows 2-0 Wednesday evening in the first game of semifinal doubleheader at Clipper Magazine Stadium behind the combined five-hit effort of starter Dylan Jackson and reliever Logan Dougherty.

Back in the final for the first time since 2021, Black will meet the Ephrata Lions on Thursday night back at the Clip, with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Prior to the game there will be a brief ceremony in memory of longtime tournament commissioner Bob “P.R.” Herr, who died this spring.

Jackson went 6.2 innings Wednesday, with Dougherty coming in from his shortstop position to nail down the save, and the victory, striking out Sawyer Martin with runners at first and second.

“I was throwing straight fastballs,” Dougherty said. “I trust my defense behind me and I know they can make plays.”

Dougherty got the job done himself.

Martin, no stranger to delivering in key RBI situations, was overdue, 0-for-3 with a pair of fly balls and a fielder’s choice.

He took a strike, a ball, and another strike as Dougherty pounded the zone. He barely made contact with the fourth pitch, squeezed by catcher Jackson Ruben for the final out.

Dougherty’s reaction?

“Thank God!” he related after the game.

Dougherty’s pivot on a key, fourth-inning double play was heavenly.

With Black protecting a 1-0 lead, the Oddfellows (6-7-1) put runners on first and second with one out on back-to-back hits by Alex Fair and Jack Martin. Conner Meck hit the first pitch to second baseman Lucian Helm, who tossed to Dougherty for the force.

Dougherty took the throw bare-handed, firing a laser to first baseman Connor Maisano to complete the double play and end the inning. “I just wanted to get it to first base and get out of the inning,” Dougherty said.

The remaining runner left on was one of nine stranded by Jackson, who threw 99 pitches, 68 for strikes.

“My fastball was on, mostly,” said Jackson, younger brother of Ryan Jackson, who got the win Tuesday in Black’s quarterfinal victory over Conestoga Valley. “I had trouble locating it a little bit at the beginning, but I trusted (Ruben); we were working together,” Dylan Jackson said. “My offspeed wasn’t there, but it was there enough that it made a difference.

“My goal was just the next pitch, next pitch, next pitch,” he continued. “(Lititz) swung the bat hard, my teammates made the plays behind me.”

Jackson got 10 outs on ground balls, six on flies, walking three and striking out three.

Black manufactured both its runs playing classic get-him-on, get-him-over, get-him-in baseball.

Dougherty singled up the middle to start the game, promptly stealing second. Derek Katch moved him to third with a grounder to the right side of the infield and Dylan Jackson brought him home on a sacrifice fly to deep right field.

Ryan Jackson doubled with one out in the fourth, taking third on a passed ball. Jacob Manuel worked a 3-1 count then drove a sac fly to left for a 2-0 lead.

“We did a good job situationally,” said head coach Jeremy Morrison. “CJ (Easler) is a really good pitcher. We saw him in the spring in the varsity season. We were fortunate to scratch a couple across.

“Wish we would’ve got some more, because they’re a great team and a great program,” he said. “We were fortunate to keep them at bay.”

On any other night Easler would’ve been good enough to get the W. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter while allowing five hits. His teammates almost got him that win.

Opening the Oddfellows seventh, Meck reached on an infield hit that ricocheted off Jackson to Helm, awarded second as Helm’s throw to first went wide.

Jackson got Michael Valudes on a fly to left and struck out Caleb Johnson. Jackson got Sean Underhill in an 0-2 hole before missing the zone on three pitches. One thing Jackson didn’t want to do was bring Martin to the plate.

“No. No, no. We didn’t want that,” Morrison said. “But Logan came in and got him. That’s a great, great moment for him.”

And a great moment for this bunch, who look to break a streak that saw them lose in the LNP 12U and 14U championships. Should they accomplish that, it will be Black’s first 17U title since 2010.