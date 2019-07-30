There’s no debate, Donegal is not that far from being “there”.
Nor is there any debate, Hempfield is “there”.
Hempfield Black advanced to the semifinals of the 74th LNP Midget baseball tournament, defeating Donegal 3-2, in the first game of a quarterfinal doubleheader, Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Black (13-4) will have to wait a day to learn the identity of its semifinal opponent as Tuesday night’s second game between Solanco Grey and the Lititz Oddfellows was called in the top of the first inning after a 45 minute rain delay.
Solanco and Lititz will complete the suspended contest Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., with the semifinals now pushed back to Thursday and the championship game set for Friday.
Hempfield capitalized on opportunities as they were presented, scoring a single run in the first inning and two in the third to back Luke Fiore’s five-inning , five-hit effort.
In his first ever start at the Clipp, Fiore shook off a uneven first inning, emerging unscathed from a bases-loaded, one-out jam.
He allowed single runs in the second — on Drew Bechtold’s two-out RBI double — and fifth innings, Will Small knocking a two-out run.
“They’re a good hitting team and they hit me pretty well,” said Fiore, who, on a night when his changeup, “wasn’t there,” mixed in fastballs and a curve with, “good snap.”
“I thought Luke did a great job of competing,” said Hempfield coach Jeremy Morrison, doubling down as he carried his duties over from the high school season.
“Donegal ... kept the pressure on. It seemed like (it was) every inning, but they had leadoff guys (on) plenty to make it difficult defensively.”
The pressure came early as Bechtold (3-for-4, run, RBI), singled to leadoff the game.
Fiore hit Xavier Cannon with one out, then walked Will Small to load ‘em up.
“I just wanted to keep composed out there and finish the inning.,” Fiore said.
He got a strikeout and a ground out, finishing the inning, and finishing whatever nerves he might have had.
“You have to come away with something there,” said coach Jeff Hartman who, like Morrison, carries high school duties over to summer ball.
“The way the game played out, we had opportunities,” he said. “It didn’t work out.”
It worked out for Black in the bottom of the inning as Cole Houser, after fouling a ball off his foot, singled to center.
Yielding to a courtesy runner, Houser watched as Christian LaBarbera singled and Fiore walked.
Losing pitcher Noah Karichner got Wyatt Hershey to foul out to first, then retired Austin Dunlap on a grounder to first, scoring James Miller, running for Houser.
Donegal (8-9-1) got that run back in the next inning as Bechtold doubled in Matt Wallace.
The tie was broken in the third inning as Houser (2-for-3) singled, LaBarbera walked and Fiore laid down a beauty of a bunt, beating it out to load the bases.
Hershey delivered a run with a ground out to short and, after Dunlap walked to reload the bases, Jayden Ruby scalded an infield single to third, scoring LaBarbera with, what turned out to be, the winning run.
Will Small’s RBI single in the fifth made it a 3-2 game and Donegal had a golden opportunity to knot the score in the seventh off LaBarbera in relief.
A.J. Small led off with a double into the left field corner.
Hempfield threw away Bechtold’s gounder to short, but first baseman Cameron Berger alertly threw to third, getting Small in a run down.
Bechtold rolled into second on the play and courtesy runner David Garner took third on a ground out, 90 feet away from tying the game.
LaBarbera got Cannon on strikes, and the comeback expired.
“We’re trying to figure out who we are,” Hartman said of his young charges. “I like the group we have, this summer was a positive for them.
“I told them, we’re looking in the offseason to take the next step.”