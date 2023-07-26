The summer baseball season in Lancaster County has just one more game up for grabs: the 2023 LNP Tournament 17U championship game Thursday night.

Just Hempfield and Ephrata are still alive.

On Wednesday night, the tournament’s sixth and seventh seeds, the Cedar Crest Falcons and the Ephrata Lions, met at Clipper Magazine Stadium in the second game of a doubleheader with a championship bid on the line.

Ephrata left the building with a 7-5 victory.

“We played amazing tonight,” Ephrata head coach Richard Bromirski said after the game.

The two teams played one another in the final game of the regular season last week; the Lions walked it off, 10-9, to secure their spot in the LNP Tournament.

And in their second matchup against Cedar Crest this season, the Lions continued to make the most of that tournament bid.

Ephrata needed just one big offensive inning to come out victorious Wednesday in a game where the two squads combined for 21 hits.

In the first inning, Cedar Crest pitcher Landon Kreider set the tone.

On the mound, Kreider struck out two Ephrata batters. At the dish, he brought in a run by himself — after doubling and reaching third on a balk, Kreider sped home on a passed ball to make it 1-0 Cedar Crest.

The Lions knotted the game at one on a balk in the top of the second.

Ephrata starter Ethan Gola struck out the side in the bottom of the second, but he walked two batters to start the third, ending his outing.

Chase Prange took over pitching duties for the Lions, keeping the game at 1-1 by sending the next three Cedar Crest hitters back to the bench.

The Lions’ bats caught fire in the top of the fourth against Kreider.

A combination of great hitting and poor defense from Cedar Crest led to a five-run rally from Ephrata, which began on an RBI single from left fielder Caleb Grant and a two-run hit from designated hitter Braden Murphy to make it 4-1.

Prange followed with a run-scoring single, and Gola sent a sacrifice fly to deep left field to make the win-or-go-home matchup 6-1.

Cedar Crest showed a ton of fight over the final few innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Falcons loaded the bases for Vincent Good, but Ephrata’s Dillon Shortuse made a sliding grab in center field to prevent any damage.

After the Falcons brought in two more runs between the fifth and sixth innings, they continued to make things interesting.

With the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, Prange got a huge strikeout against Owen Brown to escape the jam.

Grant doubled to score another Lions run in the top of the seventh.

Cedar Crest pulled off an incredible baseball feat shortly after.

A 9-2-5 triple play ended the inning, sending the Falcons to their last opportunity.

They almost pulled off a comeback, scoring two runs on a double from Logan Oriel and bringing the tying run to second base.

Ephrata held on though, as third baseman Mikey Nixon had an unassisted double-play to send his team to the championship.

Cedar Crest’s first year in the league ends after becoming the first-ever Lebanon County team to win an LNP Tournament game.

The Lions, meanwhile, have one last game to play, win or lose.

The championship game will be played at 7 Thursday night back at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Ephrata and Hempfield will battle it out for the summer title.

“Seedings just get you in here. You get to the playoffs, anybody can win,” Bromirski said. “Baseball is a funny sport.”