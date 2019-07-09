Donegal Indians head coach Jack Phillips likes to decide with his gut.
It doesn’t always work out, he said. But in a 6-5 Donegal win over Manheim VFW Tuesday evening in LNP Tournament Midget-Midget action, Phillips’ gut didn’t fail him.
With Donegal clinging to a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and Manheim threatening with a runner on second base and one out, Phillips and his coaching staff elected to walk dangerous Manheim clean-up hitter Amari Ramirez, who had hit the ball hard all game.
The move put the potential winning run on-base — a cardinal sin in some baseball circles. When it works out, as it did Tuesday, though, all is forgiven.
“I figured I’d take the bat out of his hands, take a little bit of a chance,” Phillips said. “I’m sure some of the parents probably would have given me some grief about it if it didn’t work. But it worked out.”
After the Manheim runners moved to second and third on a grounder to first, another groundout to short sealed the win for the Indians, who eliminated Manheim while staying alive themselves.
Caleb Rupp earned the win the win for Donegal on the mound. The righty controlled the final five innings, allowing a pair of runs.
Most importantly, he didn’t issue any walks — a rarity at this level.
“He just comes in and throws strikes,” Phillips said. “He makes his defense play. When he’s on, we normally win.”
With Manhiem holding a 3-2 lead after the second inning, the two teams spent the middle innings trading punches.
Donegal tallied runs on an error and fielder’s choice in the third inning, and added another run on a JD Phillips RBI single in the fourth to go ahead 5-3.
Manheim answered in the fifth, with a two-run single off the bat of Cam Thompson, to tie the game heading to the sixth.
There, Evan Niehaus and Josh Brown — seventh and ninth in the Donegal order — singled, setting the stage for a bizarre game-winner.
Brock Hammaker floated a ball into shallow left field, and Manheim shortstop Chase Book did well to track it down. He lost his footing in the process, though, and Niehaus sprinted home from third with the eventual winning run.
After falling into the loser’s bracket with a 10-2 loss to Mountville Monday, Donegal now awaits the loser of Mountville and Penn Manor for a matchup Wednesday at 7 p.m.