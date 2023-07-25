History was recorded Tuesday evening in the first game of an LNP Tournament 17U quarterfinal at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With a 7-2 victory over Garden Spot, Cedar Crest became the first Lebanon County team to win an LNP tournament game. The Falcons (7-5-1), who came in as the No. 6 seed, also extended the tournament theme of lower seeded teams knocking off their higher-seeded opponent as Garden Spot came in as the No. 3 seed.

“It’s amazing,” said the Falcons Dylan Fegley, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

His opposite number on the mound, the Spartans’ Myles Furlong, broke up the no-no with a clean hit to right field leading off the seventh inning. Logan Oriel made a diving stab at the catch, the ball eluding him for a double.

Spot (7-4-2) would go on to load the bases with two outs on a hit from Ryder Hertzler and walk to Connor Manning. Karson Weaver spoiled the shutout with a hit over shortstop and Chase Rinker knocked in Hertzler. Left fielder Owen Brown ended the game, throwing out Manning trying to score from second base on Rinker’s safety.

Crest will meet the Ephrata Lions tonight in the second game of a semifinal twinbill at the Clipp. Three-time defending champion Lititz Oddfellows will meet Hempfield Black, which defeated Conestoga Valley 8-3 Tuesday, in the first game, set for 5:30 p.m.

Fegley finished with a four-hit victory, the most important thing to him, striking out nine while walking two. He retired 16 in a row from Caiden Murphy’s two-out walk in the first to Furlong’s hit to start the seventh. He threw 89 pitches, 58 for strikes.

“I was thinking a complete game,” said the rising senior, who transferred from Northern Lebanon after the school year. “I was throwing the fastball, my slider was working a little bit. I didn’t throw my circle change much.”

“Dylan’s always the guy,” said Falcons coach Austin Beard. “He’s always the guy that just dominates from the very beginning.

“You don’t know when something like that — a no-hitter — is going to happen,” Beard said, “but we have a lot of faith in Dylan every time he goes out.”

Fegley and Furlong matched zeroes through three innings, with the Falcons recording three hits and a walk. Dayton DiBiaso opened the Crest fourth with a hit and went first-to-third on Fegley’s base knock as the Falcons broke out the run game.

Courtesy running for Fegley, Dominic Roth took off for second base before creating a rundown situation. While he was escaping the pickle — he eventually pulled into second — DiBiaso scored on the back end of the double steal.

Roth took third on a passed ball, Caleb Dorshimer walked and promptly stole second before Roth scored on a wild pitch, with Dorshimer taking third. Connor Lane walked and stole second before Oriel’s one-out single delivered Dorshimer with the third run.

For the game, the Falcons stole eight bases, five in the fourth inning. “We haven’t been that much of a running team,” said Beard, “or a hitting team. Coming into the playoffs, it seems our bats have come alive.”

They came alive in the seventh, ruffing reliever Caiden Murphy for four runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and run-scoring wild pitch. Carson DiBiaso singled in a run and Fegley drove in two.

“We just didn’t want to leave anybody on base,” said Beard. “I think every single time we had a run in scoring position we didn’t waste any opportunities.”