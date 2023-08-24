A baseball card was tucked underneath Mike Tafelski’s brand-new cap. It was a reminder. Not that he needed one.

Elizabeth is the reason Tafelski started volunteering for Challenger more than two decades ago. He became an assistant coach, head coach, then served as commissioner.

One of Tafelski’s goals is about to be realized. The Lancaster County program has been chosen to play two exhibitions at the Little League World Series this weekend.

A group of about 45 players, parents and volunteers is taking a chartered bus to Williamsport. Tafelski is taking the card with his daughter’s photo on the trip.

“This will be my personal memento,” he said. “She’ll be there with us.”

Challenger provides children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities a chance to play ball. Elizabeth participated from 2002 until she died in 2020.

A Little League exhibition for the adaptive program has been held during the World Series since 2001. The senior division game was added this year.

Lancaster County will take on Syracuse, New York. The senior game, which features players 18 and older, is scheduled for Memorial Field at 4 p.m. Friday. The Little League matchup, with kids ages 5 to 18, will be held at Volunteer Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

There are 10 Challenger programs in Pennsylvania and approximately 300 nationwide. Tafelski, with the support of District 23 administrator Jennie Todd, helped this group be selected.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have Lancaster County represented,” Tafelski said. “To be able to share that with these players and these families, the pinnacle of baseball at the Little League level, has been something very special.”

Challenger has new uniforms with the players’ names on the back and new hats for this game only. They were worn for the first time at a team get-together at Stoner Field in Lancaster on Monday.

One player on the Little League roster already enjoyed a moment in the spotlight.

Caleb Showalter of Mountville threw out the first pitch during the opening ceremonies last week. Todd Frazier, a former major leaguer who won the LLWS championship with the Toms River, New Jersey, team in 1998, caught Showalter’s left-handed toss.

Frazier signed the ball. Showalter kept it.

“I got chills watching the video,” said Luke Senkowski, who replaced Tafelski as commissioner three years ago. “It was such a unique experience for anyone, especially someone with special needs.”

‘Pure joy’

Javion Rodriguez has played for Challenger for four years. Although the 14-year-old has a tee at home, he doesn’t like to use it. He prefers when his dad, Rafael, throws batting practice.

Rodriguez can rip a fastball beyond the infield dirt. His skills have improved each season. That’s not the only change Rafael has seen in his son.

“He takes everything more seriously now,” Rafael said. “He knows he has something to look forward to that’s bigger than himself. He treats everyone better. That’s a big thing I’ve noticed in him.”

Senkowski said 28 players applied to play at Williamsport. Fifteen were chosen based on tenure, participation and family involvement in the league.

Several players gathered for a catch Monday. There was a squeal of delight for one girl when she snared a ball with her bare hand. Each individual gains something different from Challenger.

“I’ve seen kids, like my daughter, just blossom with baseball,” Tafelski said. “It’s an opportunity to be included, which most of them don’t get to do.”

Planning and organizing Lancaster County’s chapter can be hectic, even a headache at times. There are six Little League and three senior league divisions.

Senkowski, who doesn’t have a child who participates, said he has volunteered for eight years. There are constant reminders of why it’s worthwhile to donate his time.

“When you get on the field, the kids are smiling and laughing,” Senkowski said. “No matter how crazy life gets, it’s a joy to see the kids playing.”

Players will have buddies, usually a parent, on the field with them for the Williamsport exhibition. Rafael Rodriguez will line up at shortstop alongside Javion.

A father who never played Little League will soak in a World Series experience he never could have imagined.

“Until it happens, I don’t even know how I’m gonna feel,” Rafael said. “I know it’s gonna be a ball. He’s gonna love it. He’s living his dream. I’m living my dream through him.”

Once in a lifetime

The media attention the players have received has helped them appreciate the magnitude of this occasion. The Little League exhibition will be televised by PBS and on ESPN’s streaming service.

The Challenger boys and girls will get to trade their newly created pin, just like the regional champions from across the globe. They’ll have a chance to watch the International and United States championship games.

More than 6,500 teams begin Little League tournament play each summer. Twenty make the World Series. Two more from the Challenger division are invited.

“I doubt we’ll ever be selected again,” Senkowski said. “It’s all over the country. It’s not just people that are close to Williamsport. Hopefully everyone understands how big of a deal this is.”

The baseball card Tafelski carries with him is from 2002, when Elizabeth started playing. Tafelski fought back tears when he explained how Elizabeth’s cousins decided to be coaches this summer as a way to honor her memory.

Challenger has meant a great deal to Tafelski and his family. So will these exhibition games.

“I always call it pure joy just to see them out there,” Tafelski said. “They don’t care about their ERA. They don’t care about their hits. They just have a blast.”