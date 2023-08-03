Once Daulton Martin decided to make his baseball comeback, he went in search of his old hat. It was buried in a box in the basement.

Two years had passed since he wore the orange and black of the Tusculum Pioneers. Those colors bring fond memories. They remind him of his days as a Division II All-American.

Martin rewrote the record book at the small school in eastern Tennessee. Most hits, runs, doubles, RBIs and total bases. He became a Tusculum legend.

“That’s how it turned out,” the Conestoga Valley grad said. “It’s not what you think going down there as a freshman. As your career goes on, you keep developing. It worked out for me.”

Martin is starting to get comfortable in the batter’s box again, this time with the best team in the Quad County Optimist League.

The second baseman launched a two-run homer and helped the Royals knock off the Salunga Shockers 7-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 semifinals at Lancaster Mennonite Thursday night.

Memory 21 defeated Quarryville 2-1 in the other semifinal. Recent Ephrata grad Ben Burkey allowed one run in six innings before Dalton Geiger recorded the final three outs for the save.

The winning teams have a chance to wrap up their series today.

Martin was feeling burned out after five seasons and 219 college games. He earned his degree in business administration and went to work. From his final at-bat at Tusculum until his return in June, he never picked up a bat.

“It was good to take a year off,” Martin said. “They asked me to play last year. I wasn’t ready, yet. This year I’m glad I am. I’ll probably play for a while.”

Martin’s initial results were … not great. Baseball is a game of repetition and he hadn’t been in the cage in ages.

The 5-10, 210-pound slugger eventually found his stroke. He ripped his first home run in the final regular season game. He belted his second in the playoff opener.

Mennonite is a friendly place for left-handed hitters. It’s 319 feet down the right-field line. Martin’s homer was a no-doubter onto the tennis courts beyond the fence.

“At some point, it’s in your DNA, right?” Royals first baseman Dan Louviaux said. “Hitters hit. They just have to get at-bats and get on the field. He’s pretty locked in now.”

The Royals, who went 14-2 during the regular season, built a 3-0 advantage after two innings. Colin Myers and Alex Ruiz drove in runs. Martin’s homer stretched the lead to 5-0 before Luke Angstadt’s RBI single.

Salunga’s runs came on Nate Buonomo’s sacrifice fly and Jon Peterson’s home run.

Real life has arrived for Martin. He has settled in Leola and works at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He put in a shift from 7:30 until 5, arrived 30 minutes before first pitch and then put one over the wall. The rust is starting to fade.

“Once you’re going again, if you’re on the field every day, it’s a blast,” said Louviaux, a coach at Alvernia who took some time off after college before he resumed playing. “The game slows down. It gets easier when you step away and you come back.”

Whenever Martin mentions Tusculum, people from around here have never heard of it. He never heard of it before he started the recruiting process.

It became home. The perfect place for him to play. His numbers will resonate for a long time.

“I have to look at it every once in a while just to remind myself,” Martin said. “I had fun down there. It was a good five years.”

Now that he’s playing again, Martin is ready to enjoy a few more.