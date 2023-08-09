A radar gun at one of Hayden Fox’s starts clocked his fastball at 90 miles per hour. That seems impossible considering what he’s been through.

The Solanco grad’s baseball career at Central Penn College lasted one season because of a partially torn ligament in his right elbow. More arm troubles slowed down his comeback bid last summer.

When Fox took the mound for Quarryville in Game 1 of the Quad County Optimist League championship round Wednesday night, he didn’t look like a guy who’s been hurt. He looked like an ace.

“He’s better now than he ever was,” manager Tanner Kennedy said. “He’s just a more complete pitcher.”

Fox tossed a complete game and lifted Quarryville over the Royals 13-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-5 series at Lancaster Mennonite. Game 2 is scheduled there for 6:30 tonight.

The first sign of trouble for Fox came during the winter of 2020-21. He felt the worst pain he said he’d ever experienced and had to be shut down.

Fox said he nearly had Tommy John surgery before opting to pitch through it. He returned to this league last summer and wasn’t quite ready.

“This is the first year I’ve actually been healthy,” Fox said. “Last year I probably pushed it a little too far. It didn’t work out for me. I got hurt again. This year I’ve been feeling great and I’m just rolling with it.”

Fox took a four-hit shutout into the sixth inning. All four runs he allowed were unearned when Quarryville made three errors. His outing was a 118-pitch gem that featured 74 strikes.

There was no radar gun this time. Opposing hitters offered the only reading that mattered.

“He’s just a hard worker and he wants to win,” said catcher Garrett Worthington, another Solanco alum. “Guys like that get the job done and call it a day.”

The Royals went 14-2 during the regular season and were the favorites entering the series. The opener started to unravel for them in the second inning.

Ben Miller’s two-run double, Connor Blantz’s RBI triple and Worthington’s RBI double gave Quarryville a 4-0 lead.

Quarryville added five more runs in the fifth with Hunter Sipel and Lane Weismiller contributing RBIs. Blantz, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

After putting up 12 runs to eliminate Memory 21 in the semifinals Tuesday, the bats kept clicking.

“Coming out here, I knew what our team could do,” Worthington said. “We’re more than capable of winning this whole thing. The talent is there. We just had to figure out what works for us.”

Fox was once the kicker for Solanco’s football team before graduating in 2019. He said he drilled a 55-yard field goal during practice. He only had one attempt during a game.

The right-hander wasn’t touching 90 mph before the arm problems hit. He used his time away from the mound to refine his mechanics and improve his velocity.

“A lot of baseball is up here,” Kennedy said, pointing to his head. “You learn, you become more wise. You become more of a pitcher.”

Fox has finished college. He plays in a fast-pitch softball league. The only baseball on his calendar is these games with Quarryville.

After Kennedy gave Fox the chance to pitch the seventh inning, he struck out two and coaxed a harmless grounder to end it. He flipped his glove toward the dugout and took his place in the handshake line.

This is why he kept going through the injuries. For the chance to pitch in big games again.

“These older guys will tell you to cherish every moment,” Fox said. “I realize that now. Back in college I had so many days ahead of me. You never know what can happen.”

Fox is better than ever. He’ll enjoy it as long as it lasts.