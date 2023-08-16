Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit his 16th home run of the season helping the Astros beat the Marlins 6-5 in Miami Tuesday night.
McCormick, a Millersville grad, hit an 0-1 pitch off Marlins starter Johnny Cueto over the wall in right field.
Here's video of the home run, an opposite-field, solo shot that tied the game 5-5 in the top of the sixth.
Chas McCormick - Houston Astros (16) pic.twitter.com/e76sx49IuH— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 16, 2023
THis season, McCormick has recorded 48 RBIs, is batting .284 and has an OPS .897.