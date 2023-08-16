Houston outfielder Chas McCormick hit his 16th home run of the season helping the Astros beat the Marlins 6-5 in Miami Tuesday night.

McCormick, a Millersville grad, hit an 0-1 pitch off Marlins starter Johnny Cueto over the wall in right field.

Here's video of the home run, an opposite-field, solo shot that tied the game 5-5 in the top of the sixth.

THis season, McCormick has recorded 48 RBIs, is batting .284 and has an OPS .897.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com