Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died. He was 86. Aaron played 23 years in Major League Baseball for the Milwaukee Braves, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

On April 8, 1974, Aaron became MLB's all-time home run leader. In the fourth inning of Atlanta's home-opener, Aaron hit a 1-0 pitch off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Al Downing over the left-center field wall at Fulton County Stadium.

The home run was the 715th of Aaron's career and with the hit, he passed Babe Ruth on the all-time homer list.

Hank Aaron's stats via baseball-reference.com

Aaron was able to break the record despite being under tremendous pressure. For many months, he received calls and hate mail that included death threats from racists who did not want a Black man to break Ruth's record.

Nicknamed "Hammerin' Hank," Aaron finished his career with 755 homers and held the home run record until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007. Bonds leads baseball's all-time homer list with 762. Aaron is second and Ruth is third.

Born Feb. 5, 1934, Aaron made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954.

He was unable to play high school baseball team due to segregation, according to ESPN.com.

He played in the Negro Leagues before he was signed by the Braves and was part of the 1952 Indianapolis Clowns, the Negro League World Series champs, as reported by Bill Johnson at SABR.org.

He led the National League in home runs and RBIs four times and batting average twice. He is the MLB career leader in RBIs with 2,297,

He was the NL MVP in 1957 and was also part of the Braves World Series championship team from that season.

Named to all-star teams 25 different years, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

An exceptional talent on the field, he was also a trailblazer off the diamond becoming one of baseball's first Black executives when he went to work for the Braves after his playing career.

Here's video of Aaron's history making homer. Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully makes the call. Tom House, an Atlanta reliever at the time, caught Aaron's home run ball while in the bullpen. You can see House in a mob of people deliver the ball to Aaron after the slugger crosses home plate.