Barons' big sisters: Laura Good, Kassidy Michael have keyed Manheim Central's transition, hot start

Don’t look now, but there is a basketball resurgence happening at Manheim Central.

It’s been a while since the Barons made waves in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls hoops circles. But with a pair of veteran leaders, a ready-for-primetime youth brigade, and a shot of adrenaline from a first-year coach, Central already has five wins, and is in a first-place tie in the Section Three race.

Why the success? It has started at the top with the team’s lone seniors, Laura Good and Kassidy Michael, fourth-year contributors and longtime starters. Good and Michael have been through plenty of on-court battles, they both know the varsity drill, and now the duo is passing their knowledge of the game down to the Barons’ young-pup brigade.

“They’re like big sisters,” rookie coach Tyson Hayes said. “So our message from the start has been that we’re going to do everything we can for Kass and Laura to go out as winners. They deserve to win, and to be on a team that’s a winning team.”

Good and Michael have taken talented freshmen players like Maddie Knier and Abbie Reed, and sophomore holdovers like Rachel Nolt and Summer Bates under their wing. Knier and Reed cracked the starting lineup as ninth-graders and have hit the court running, and Nolt and Bates are key contributors and playmakers.

“It’s really cool that Kass and I have been playing together since third grade, and it’s been nice to see our leadership skills develop over the years,” said Good, who is also a track and field standout for Central.

“We can show them how to play and help them look toward the future,” Good continued. “I think Kass and I do a good job bringing the team together as a family, and not just as a sport. We’ve made it about being a family, and having fun.”

So far, so very good for the Barons, who definitely have everyone’s attention at the holiday break. Central shares the Section Three lead with Lampeter-Strasburg and defending champ Solanco, and the Barons have plenty of key games on the horizon, including a first-place showdown against L-S when league play resumes on Jan. 3.

“They’ve helped bring them along quite nicely,” Hayes said about Good's and Michael's leadership. “They’ve been able to share what playing on the varsity is like, and bringing the intensity and the energy you need to bring every night. Without them, I don’t know if we’d be able to do this as a staff, because they’re like a part of the coaching staff on the floor.”

End result: Five wins already — Central had four victories last season — and the Barons took two-time defending league and District Three Class 4A champ Lancaster Catholic to the wire last week, before the Crusaders won, 57-55, on a buzzer-beater.

“We wanted to get that energy back, and get that feel-good feeling back into the program,” said Hayes, a multi-sport standout for Annville-Cleona during his prep days, before he played basketball for Lebanon Valley College.

“Any time there is a coaching transition,” he said, “there are a lot of unknowns. So we wanted to get them enthusiastic about the season.”

Enter Good and Michael, who helped ease the transition. They’re both excelling on the floor as well: Good (13.3 points a game) has six double-digit scoring efforts, including 20 points in a win over Donegal; Michael (7.4) had 14 points in the win over the Indians, and she scored 14 points and hit a couple of 3-pointers in the game against Lancaster Catholic.

“It’s a cool experience because Laura and I have both been where they are,” said Michael, who earned a scholarship to play soccer for Southern New Hampshire University. “We’re in the same position they are — like Maddie and Abbie — starting as freshmen and having to pick up the slack and step in and play right away. So to get to play with them, and to be able to help them, is really neat.”

Knier has been a key piece already; she’s averaging 17.8 points with 10 3-pointers, and she’s been tough to guard in the paint and on the perimeter. Knier has drawn rave reviews from coaches around the league, and she's ticketed for a very bright future in Manheim.

“She’s hungry for more,” Hayes said about Knier. “She’s the first kid in the gym and the last one out. She only wants to learn and get better. It’s fun to coach a player like that, and she’s an awesome piece to our puzzle.”

Tack on Good’s and Michael’s leadership, and there are plenty of good vibes in Manheim.

“We’re excited,” Michael said. “I think we know what we’re capable of. Now it’s a matter of playing and going out and doing it. It has to be all five us on the floor.”

“I think this is our redemption year,” Good said. “To come back and show people what Barons’ basketball is all about. There’s a new mindset here, and a lot of positivity on the court. These new kids are ready to play, and they want to learn new things. I think it’s really cool to be a part of this, and to see this building up.”

