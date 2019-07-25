Earbuds in place, Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples leaned toward a laptop screen, his eyes fixated on baseball’s future.

What he saw, of course, was the interface of the TrackMan Automatic Ball-Strike System (ABS), which made its regular season debut at Clipper Magazine Stadium and across the Atlantic League on Thursday.

Strike one from Buddy Baumann, ABS says. pic.twitter.com/QXfpY9UKON — David Eckert (@davideckert98) July 25, 2019

Peeples, along with Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie, watched and listened as Barnstormers’ outfielder/pitcher Caleb Gindl fired pitches from the mound in a pregame demonstration of the ABS technology.

The technology relayed ball and strike calls into the ears of Peeples as well as umpire Bill Worthington, who stood behind home plate for the demonstration.

Peeples, for his part, reserved judgement.

“I don’t know exactly how much we’ll be able to get feedback until we play several games,” he said.

Worthington was optimistic about the ABS, praising the system’s consistency.

“It tells you where to hit the ball, where to pitch the ball,” he said. “It tells you what you need to know, just like a good, consistent umpire calling those balls and strikes.”

ABS seems to impact every player differently, depending on the strengths and weaknesses that shape his game.

Gindl, for example, depends on a fastball that runs in on a lefthanded batter when he pitches.

Caleb Gindl got a taste of the Automated Ball-Strike System as a batter when it debuted at the ALPB All Star Game in York. Here he is on the other end, throwing a bullpen as ABS makes the calls. pic.twitter.com/Vp3sCb1DD5 — David Eckert (@davideckert98) July 25, 2019

It’s not a pitch that is easily framed by catchers, so Gindl said he often won’t get calls from human umpires when that pitch nips the corner of the plate.

Now, it’s simple — if it catches the plate between the batters’ knees and shoulders, the ABS will call the pitch is a strike. All of the other variables, like pitch presentation, have been eliminated.

At the plate, the Barnstormers are trying to avoid a game of mental gymnastics by staying aggressive.

The strikezone is slightly altered — tighter on the corners and a bit taller than the conventional zone called by most umpires. But that’s not what Peeples wants the Barnstormers thinking about when they step into the box.

“One of the things we’ve been trying to generate with our guys is try not to let it get too mental in their head for hitters, that they’re still trying to be aggressive, still playing their game, and not making it such a mental process,” Peeples said.

Some players, Peeples said, have discussed moving in up in the batters box to try to account for the ABS’ lower strikezone.

That concern was first raised when Barnstormer infielder Joe Terdoslavich was punched out on a pitch he insisted was low during the Atlantic League All Star Game on July 10. A general consensus, comprised of the home plate umpire that night, the crowd’s groan, and a social media post that went viral critiquing the call, seemed to come in agreement with Terdoslavich.

Worthington said the system has since been refined so the entire baseball must fit inside the top and bottom of the strike zone for the ABS to register it as a strike. That’s not the case for the inside and outside corner, which only require a portion of the baseball to touch the plate at any point in its path.

Changes and ambiguity aside, Gindl doesn’t think the ABS will change the dynamic of his at-bats too significantly.

“You’re going to get a pitch to hit,” Gindl said. “What you do with it is what you do with it.”