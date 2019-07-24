After falling behind visiting Somerset in the third inning Wednesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the Lancaster Barnstormers' offense simmered before stranding runners in scoring position to end innings four and five.
But in the sixth, the Barnstormers broke out.
Sending eight batters to the plate, Lancaster scored four runs on three hits in their half of the sixth to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead. The momentum-swinging inning chased Somerset starting pitcher Thomas Dorminy and sent the Barnstormers toward their third straight victory, a 5-3 decision, in front of 3,466 fans.
"It's going to take all of us to turn this thing around," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples, whose team finished the first half of the season. "That's what we've been trying to approach them with and challenge them, and so far, they've been doing it. Somebody else has come up in the last couple games and picked somebody up or got that big hit that we needed."
Joe Terdoslavich and Destin Hood delivered the key hits for the Barnstormers (4-8 second half) in the decisive sixth inning. After Michael Martinez and Caleb Gindl oepned the frame by drawing walks, Lancaster's Joe Terdoslavich yanked Dorminy's 0-1 offering into left field, driving home Martinez to tie the game. Hood followed up with a two-run double to the gap in right-center and later scored on an Anderson De La Rosa single against Somerset reliever James Pugliese.
Lancaster's Joe Terdoslavich pulls a ball into right field, Michael Martinez scores from second, and the Barnstormers and visiting Somerset are tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the sixth. pic.twitter.com/Q8iviTtXD5— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) July 25, 2019
"Hitting's kind of contagious," Peeples said. "You get a couple things going, and then you feed off each other."
Will Kengor had given Somerset (5-7) a 2-0 lead, golfing the first pitch of his third-ining at-bat onto the roof of the picnic tent beyond the right-field wall after Alfredo Rodriguez's one-out walk. It was one of just three hits surrendered by Lancaster starting pitcher Jonathan Albaladejo (2-6), who allowed the two runs and three hits, struck out one and surrendered the one walk. He retired Somerset in order in four of his seven innings on the mound.
"That's probably the best he's looked all year," Peeples said of Albadejo. "He pounded the zone. He got ahead, and he had his pitches working. You could tell, in the bullpen, that his sinker was working pretty good. When he can locate that and get ahead, he's tough."
Lancaster managed to scratch the scoreboard in the fifth inning when K.C. Hobson turned on Dorminy's 1-0 pitch and pulled it over the right-field wall for his team-leading 14th home run of the season.
Dorminy (5-5) limited the damage in the fourth and fifth innings. With Barnstormers occupying second base with two outs in each frame, Dorminy escaped the threats with inning-ending strikeouts. He surrendered four hits and four runs, finishing the night with eight strikeouts and three walks.
"When you're throwing three pitches for strikes," Peeples said, "it's going to be a tough night for the offense. That's what (Dorminy) was doing earlier."
The Barnstormers get a walk, a hit and a RISP in their half of the fourth, but Somerset's Thomas Dorminy gets a called third strike against Lancaster's Destin Hood to end the threat and keep the Patriots' 2-0 lead intact. pic.twitter.com/WsfLJNBcy0— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) July 25, 2019
Matt Marksberry pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Lancaster, and Cody Eppley recorded his 14th save of the season after allowing a run in the ninth.