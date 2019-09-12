Edwin Carl fired seven shutout innings Thursday night as host High Point closed its season series with Lancaster in a 3-0 win.
Carl (5-4) allowed four singles, two in the first inning, while walking one and striking out seven. Chase Huchingson relieved him with a perfect eighth inning, and Trevor Frank wrapped up the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.
Lancaster’s only threat came in the first inning, when Melvin Mercedes and Joey Terdoslavich singled into right around a force play ground ball by Caleb Gindl. Carl struck out Anderson De La Rosa and got Michael Martinez grounded into a force out to end the inning.
Lancaster — which was officially eliminated from the Atlantic League postseason picture thanks to a 4-1 loss to the Rockers on Wednesday — never advanced another runner into scoring position.
The Rockers, meanwhile, mustered enough offense against Jared Lakind (7-8). In the second, Quincy Latimore, Michael Russell and Myles Schroder singled around a pair of strikeouts to produce the game's first run. Latimore also led off the fourth with a homer to left-center for a 2-0 edge.
Lakind finished six innings, allowing six hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out five for his 10th quality start of the season.
A third run scored on Stephen Cardullo’s two-out RBI single in the seventh off reliever Pedro Echemendia.
The Barnstormers return home Friday night to take on York in a 7 p.m. start. Lancaster will send lefty Nate Reed (4-4) to the mound against a yet-to-be-named York left-hander.