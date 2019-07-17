A doubleheader at Clipper Magazine Stadium that began Tuesday evening and pushed into the wee hours of Wednesday morning saw the Lancaster Barnstormers find two very different ways to lose.
The Barnstormers (0-5 second half) first fell in a rain-interrupted slugfest, before finding themselves on the wrong end of a pitchers duel in the second game, as the High Point Rockers (3-3) swept a pair of 7-inning contests.
GAME 1
Nate Reed may very well help a struggling Lancaster Barnstormer pitching staff in the long run, but Tuesday, the reigning Atlantic League pitcher of the year was anything but a quick fix.
In his first start of the season, Reed never made it out of the second inning, surrendering nine runs in the process, as the Barnstormers fell to the High Point Rockers, 13-8.
Every mistake Reed made seemed to meet the barrel of a High Point bat, as the Rockers rapped eight hits against the lefty, none of which were cheap.
The first batter of the game offered a signal of how Reed’s outing would go, as Stephen Cardullo cranked a solo run homer to left to give the Rockers the lead. Hector Gomez followed with an RBI double and Myles Schroder hit a two-run single to give High Point an early 4-0 lead.
Reed seemed poised to recover in the second, when he collected two outs and seemed to have the third when a two-strike curveball to Quincy Latimore had the Barnstormers' infielders heading for the dugout.
It was deemed a ball by home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere, though, and a five-run rally ensued.
Latimore ripped a two-run double and Gomez scored him with a single, before Viosergy Rosa hit a two-run homer that ended the night for Reed, who Barnstormers manager Ross Peoples said pregame would likely need a few starts to settle in.
The weather interrupted the Rockers’ barrage in the top of the third, sparking a delay lasting about 1:45.
Lancaster pulled within 9-4 after KC Hobson crushed a homer over the advertisement signs in right field — his 12th shot of the year.
But the Rockers answered with a run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth against Jared Lakind, creating a cushion High Point used to stave off a Lancaster offense that got better as the game progressed.
Andrew Aplin hit his second homer in the bottom of the fifth as part of a three-run Barnstormer effort in the frame.
Applin’s dinger was one of three for Lancaster in the game, with the other coming via a solo shot from Caleb Gindl in the first.
Reliever Chase Huchingson earned the win for High Point, with starter Michael Bowden ineligible for the victory after the rain chased him from the game. Reed took the loss for Lancaster, which has yet to find the win column in the second half of the season.
GAME 2
With runners on second and third and two outs in the fourth inning, it made sense when the Barnstormers elected to walk Gomez, a righty, with lefthanded starter John Anderson on the mound.
But Rosa, a lefty, made them pay.
He poked an Anderson offering down the left field line to give the Rockers the only two runs they’d need in a 2-0 affair.
The Barnstormers never managed to solve Lucas Irvine, making his debut for the Rockers.
Irvine went 4.2 scoreless innings and allowed just a pair of Lancaster singles as he just missed qualifying for the victory.
The High Point bullpen was equally effective.
Ashur Tolliver went 1.1 scoreless to earn the win, and Ryan Kelly closed things out with a hitless seventh inning.
A muffled Barnstormers offense couldn’t provide run support for Anderson, who went five innings and struck out five while allowing just the two runs that came on Rosa’s single.
It was the third time the Barnstormers have been shut out in the second half of the season, as they still search for their first win.
Their next chance comes Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the third game of a series with High Point.