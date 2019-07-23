Finally, what had been a second-half slog yielded some late inning catharsis for the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Trailing the Somerset Patriots 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Barnstormers rallied to send the game to extra innings, eventually walking off with a 5-4 win when Devon Torrence scored on a throwing error in the 10th.
“We definitely needed that,” Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples said. “We needed that for our team, for individuals, for confidence. That’s something to help us, that’s something to grow on.”
Torrence started the 10th inning on second base, when KC Hobson blooped a single into shallow center field.
Torrence was held at third base, but a wild throw by Somerset first baseman Edwin Espinal allowed him to gallop home with the winning run.
The win was made possible by a clutch Andrew Aplin single in the bottom of the ninth, awaking a Lancaster offense that only produced a two-run homer by Hobson (13) over the first eight innings.
With the bases loaded and one out, Aplin ripped a liner into center field, scoring Darian Sandford and Michael Martinez to tie the game at 4.
Aplin made a costly baserunning gaff in the process, though, when he was thrown out trying to advance to second base for the second out.
A fly ball off the bat of Destin Hood would have scored Caleb Gindl from third had there been one out. Instead it ended the inning.
But the Barnstormers picked Aplin up. Scott Shuman, the eventual winning pitcher, got a key strikeout in the top of the 10th to ensure the Patriots didn’t score, and Lancaster (3-8 first half) secured the win in the bottom half of the frame.
James Pugliese took the loss for Somerset (6-5).
“All it takes is a couple (wins) to get that feel back,” Peeples said. “And then, who knows? We might just take off. We’re hoping just to get some momentum like that and carry it over.”
Reigning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Nate Reed made his second start since rejoining the Barnstormers, improving upon an ugly first outing, allowing three earned runs in four-plus innings of work.
He still didn’t miss many bats, allowing seven hits and plenty of hard contact as he continues to work his way back, having missed the season’s first half. But it was apparent to Peeples that Reed was more comfortable.
The two teams continue a three-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m.